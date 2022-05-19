Alteryx Announces 2022 Customer Excellence Award Winners

Awards recognize game-changing individuals for their commitment to democratizing analytics and influencing positive data-driven outcomes across the business

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation Company, today announced the recipients of the 2022 Customer Excellence Awards at the company's annual user conference, Alteryx Inspire 2022. Enabled by the Alteryx analytics automation platform, customers shared examples of game-changing transformational results achieved within their organizations and communities using data science and analytics.

Alteryx selected the following individuals based on the remarkable results and transformational impact of each customer project:

Catalyzer – the best democratization of data:

Fiona Gordon , Global Director BI Strategy & Enablement, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL). North America

Addressing an onslaught of change requirements driven by the COVID office lockdown, Fiona Gordon designed a new and innovative gamification program dubbed 'The Alteryx Adventure' that enabled JLL to use Alteryx as a streamlined, strategic tool for analytics automation. Today JLL has embedded Alteryx into the team's DNA and enjoys a robust analytics ecosystem across 11 countries, with teams collaborating and sharing workflows to improve productivity, reduce risk and improve employee engagement.

Pioneer – the most innovative use of advanced analytics:

Rufus Cochran , Data Scientist, Roche Diagnostics. North America

Faced with numerous manual processes utilizing data across multiple systems, Cochran and his team developed 'The Control Tower solution' that utilizes advanced analytics and automation to analyze various data sets and provide near-real-time available engineer recommendations for the Field Service organization. This game-changing solution streamlines field service engineer dispatching processes by removing countless hours of manual engineer transferring and re-dispatching activities. All ensuring millions of tests are completed accurately and delivered to patients on time, providing savings back to hospitals and laboratories.

Performer – the greatest quantifiable business results:

Leandro Ygor Loli , Business Analyst, Gradus Consulting . Brazil

With 350 different SKUs manufactured by 100 complex recipes, Gradus Consulting's client - a leader in the Brazilian pet food and nutrition sector - operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to deliver 386 tons of pet food per year. Using Alteryx to build scalable analytics solutions, Loli optimized and automated the company's supply chain and manufacturing processes. Delivering production efficiency gains that improved the company's margin, the solution, executed monthly, generated a combined estimated revenue gain of over R$11.5M (US$2.4M) in the company's profit margin and a 2.6% increase in manufacturing capacity. All without affecting market service.

For Good – the greatest use of data for good:

Brad Fulton , Associate Professor, Indiana University . North America

Vast volumes of unstructured administrative data often inhibit researchers and practitioners from conducting field-level studies of philanthropic efforts to address social needs. By automating data extraction, cleansing and matching from multiple sources, Fulton and the team increased usable data by over 200% and improved data processing speeds 16-fold. Spanning the last ten years, this first-of-its-kind dataset of over one million non-profit organizations links U.S. foundation and grantee data. Successfully mapping the flow and distribution of money throughout the non-profit sector to show how funding patterns affect community-level social and economic inequality. Pending additional funding, Fulton seeks to update the data annually and make it publicly available. By removing technical barriers to accessing this valuable information, this effort will save the public millions of dollars in licensing fees.

Disruptor – the most data-led business transformational change:

Jeff Neklason , Incentive Compensation Manager, Petco. North America

Using automated analytics, Neklason and a team of just three people at Petco designed a new incentive pay calculation engine for 28,000 employees in just four months. Repeatable process workflows consume and analyze data from multiple systems, including SQL Server, Snowflake, Workday, and AWS, to deliver 12 highly complex incentive plans that add 350K+ new payroll information transaction rows per week to perform 6.5M+ accurate calculations per run. The solution has saved hundreds of manual hours in the first year alone by streamlining numerous calculation processes to reduce the completion time for activities from two days to mere hours.

"The ability to transform complex raw data into business insights is critical to remain competitive in the current business landscape," said Matthew Stauble, chief customer officer at Alteryx. "The 2022 Customer Award Winners are shining examples of what businesses can achieve by coupling a culture of analytics that focuses on upskilling employees with the right analytics tools. We are thrilled to recognize their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to evolve their programs in the coming year."

For additional details on this year's submissions, visit the Excellence Awards Hall of Fame on Alteryx Community. Other Alteryx customer stories can be found on the Alteryx Use Cases page.

