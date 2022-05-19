Ally Announced as Presenting Sponsor of 2022 Women's International Champions Cup

The financial services company's pursuit of equality in sports reaches beyond the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevent Sports Group (RSG), the premier soccer events and media business in North America and Asia, is pleased to announce today that Ally (NYSE: ALLY), a financial services company known for its relentless commitment to equality, will serve as the presenting sponsor for the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup (ICC). This is the third year for Ally as a sponsor of the world's premier annual summer soccer tournament featuring the top clubs from Europe and the United States vying for the title of "World Champions."

"Ally has been a long-time supporter of the Women's International Champions Cup and of women's soccer, and we couldn't be more thrilled to expand that relationship even further with them as the presenting sponsor of this summer's tournament," WICC head Susie Fiore said. "Ally truly is an ally in promoting equality on and off the field."

A sponsor of the Women's ICC since 2018 and the ICC since 2016, the powerful brand helped RSG launch and elevate the inaugural series 'Women's International Champions Cup Best XI presented by Ally' in 2020 comprised of the athletes, executives, journalists, coaches, and other individuals who are doing the most to advance women's soccer.

The 2021 Best XI honorees included four players—Christine Sinclair, Alexia Putellas, Formiga and Quinn; two coaches—Emma Hayes and Monika Staab; one journalist—Suzy Wrack; three executives—Nadine Kessler, Tom Corbett and Meskerem Goshime; one activist group—Mana Shim, Sinead Farrelly and Kaiya McCullough.

After extending their sponsorship with RSG last year, Ally continued to promote financial literacy and the importance of saving through their ownership of their "Own The Save" platform during the 2021 WICC. Ally is also the official banking sponsor and league-wide sleeve sponsor of the National Women's Soccer League, and first official sponsor of the NWSL Players Association.

"As part of our commitment to elevating world-class women athletes, Ally is expanding our support of the Women's International Champions Cup," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally Financial. "We are not only investing in their unwavering mission to bring these incredible athletes to the world's stage, but our support confirms our belief in the enormous growth opportunity in women's sports."

The 2022 WICC will return to Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, for the second consecutive year. Last year, the hometown Portland Thorns FC defeated defending champion Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 in dramatic fashion to hoist the crown.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the fourth edition of the Women's International Champions Cup taking place this summer at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.

ABOUT RELEVENT SPORTS GROUP

Relevent Sports Group (RSG) is the premier soccer events and media business in North America and Asia. RSG operates the International Champions Cup, the summer's largest men's club tournament featuring the world's best teams in iconic venues, the WICC, and ICC Futures, a youth tournament for the top clubs in the world. Regarded as one of the most influential privately-owned soccer companies internationally, RSG is focused on expanding its footprint, creating a year-round soccer platform including new digital properties and the first-of-its-kind joint venture with LaLiga to promote soccer in North America.

ABOUT ALLY FINANCIAL

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. Our brand conviction is that we are all better off with an ally, and our focus is on helping our customers achieve their strongest financial well-being, a notion personalized to what is important to them. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

