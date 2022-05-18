Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project ("AAP") – the proposed 211-mile industrial-use-only road from the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects to the Dalton highway. Yesterday, the United States District Court (the "Court") granted the United States Department of the Interior's (the "DOI") motion for voluntary remand without vacatur. The DOI had requested the voluntary remand of the previously issued Joint Record of Decision ("JROD") that authorized a right-of-way across federally managed lands for the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") and the AAP. Importantly, Judge Gleason also ruled that the Court shall retain jurisdiction over this matter, and the Court is requiring that the DOI file a status report with the Court within 60 days from the date of the order and every 60 days thereafter. In addition, any party involved in this action may move for a status conference upon a showing of good cause.

The DOI had indicated that the remand was necessary because the DOI had identified deficiencies in their analysis of impacts to subsistence uses under ANILCA Section 810 and their consultation with Tribes pursuant to NHPA Section 106.27. They requested a remand in order to supplement the administrative record in these regards.

Now that the remand request has been granted by the Court, the Company will continue discussions with its partners, including NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., AIDEA, the Northwest Arctic Borough, the State of Alaska and South32 Limited to determine the impact of the above decision on AIDEA's proposed plan and budget for the 2022 summer field season activities that were previously announced.

Tony Giardini, President and CEO of Trilogy, commented, "Now that the Court has ruled to remand and not, as requested by the Plaintiffs, vacate the JROD, we can focus on the upcoming exploration field season at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects and AIDEA's field program for the AAP. We want to acknowledge the strong show of support that the AAP has received from the Native villages in the Upper Kobuk Region and the Northwest Arctic Borough, that have passed resolutions in favor of the AAP. In a recent opinion piece published in the Anchorage Daily News, Tribal Presidents representing two federally recognized tribes from Northwest Alaska stated that "It is critical that the department (DOI) clearly identify the additional tasks and have specific timelines to complete further analysis of subsistence, environmental, religious and cultural impacts of the Ambler Access Project. And we believe certain fieldwork should be allowed to continue so we do not lose the short season for that work to be done." We are hopeful that the Court's decision to retain jurisdiction over this matter and its stipulation requiring regular status reports to be filed will result in the additional analysis being completed in a prompt time period. Lastly, we recognize that subsistence is a key factor not just in the development of the road but in the development of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects which we believe will have significant positive impacts on the local economy through the provision of high paying stable jobs for Native Alaskans, and the production of green metals, such as copper and cobalt which are critical for the decarbonization of the planet."

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in Northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 181,387 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer.

