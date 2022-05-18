Postal Service Honors CVS Health and Credit One Bank at the National Postal Forum

PHOENIX, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today recognized CVS Health and Credit One Bank with the 2022 Partnership for Growth award on the final day of the National Postal Forum (NPF), the country's premier mailing and shipping conference. The Partnership for Growth award is bestowed annually at NPF to recognize companies that have made significant contributions to and embody forward-thinking, innovative solutions in the mailing and shipping industry.

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

The Postmaster General and Executive Leadership Team personally select the winners, who have successfully worked with USPS to enhance the value of what we deliver every day — mail and packages.

CVS Health is a leading healthcare company based in Woonsocket, RI. The company improves the health of communities across America through its local retail presence, digital channels and approximately 300,000 dedicated employees. CVS Health entrusts the Postal Service to reliably deliver more than 50 million prescription orders annually.

Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank is a financial services company based in Las Vegas. With a focus on providing their customers with rewards and benefits that will help them lead a "life ever rewarded," the bank serves more than 15 million accounts and employs more than 900 people at their Las Vegas-based headquarters and 4,000 associates at domestic and offshore agencies.

Credit One Bank intelligently targets direct mail offers, adding additional value to marketing communications through the mailbox, a strategy that many other companies leaned away from in recent years. Implementing this innovative strategy involved retargeting prior card members, integrating Informed Delivery campaigns and Informed Visibility data to measure the effect of their campaigns, and trying new techniques along the way. A large part of the company's continued success stemmed from combining the power of Marketing Mail with Informed Delivery and Informed Visibility. The bank's reporting, along with their targeted and retargeted omni-channel marketing campaigns, have proven to be effective tools that provided a measurable return on investment for customer acquisition.

The National Postal Forum and the Postal Service congratulate both award winners. We appreciate the continued partnerships with our mailers and their commitment to increasing the value of the U.S. Mail through innovation.

