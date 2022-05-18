Justice Solutions Group, a legal services marketplace, secures growth equity investment to continue rapid scaling

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice Solutions Group (JSG), a law enforcement and veteran-led company headquartered in Austin (TX), today announced the closing of a major funding round led by Los Angeles based, Leonid Capital Management ("LEONID".)

LEONID (PRNewswire)

"Leonid Capital Management, and their investor syndicate represent a seasoned group of venture firms who have deep legal services experience. As we continue to expand our presence throughout the United States, we know we need partners who can help us scale on a national level and continue to win market share," said Josh Chandler, JSG's Founder and CEO. "Most importantly, the firms in this round are a cultural fit who understand the vision of our company and the potential of our platform within the legal ecosystem and our ordering platform and plugin, OnTrial. We couldn't be more delighted to have such a strong group of investors supporting us."

As part of the round, Leonid Capital Management, Chris Lay, will join the JSG Board of Directors. Chris is currently the Co-Founder of LEONID, a leading financial services and venture platform supporting U.S. Federal Government contractors. "JSG is absolutely disrupting older models by serving their market with easy-to-use technology, " said Chris Lay.

As an extension of LEONID's 50% profit give-back program, LEONID has allocated a portion of their position to the Warrior Canine Connection. "By investing both on the front-end, providing Federal Service Providers the technology necessary to execute, and on the back-end, by supporting our Veteran's in their effort to continue the mission at home, we are thrilled to be the vanguard of the intersection of conscious capitalism and patriotic investment," commented LEONID Co-Founder James Parker.

About Justice Solutions Group

Justice Solutions Group is a law enforcement and veteran-founded investigations and intelligence firm. Since 2015 they have worked thousands of cases ranging from insurance fraud, embezzlement, and organized retail crime operations to multi-national judgment recovery asset searches and counter corporate espionage. Learn more at https://jsgfirm.com/ .

About LEONID

LEONID is a leading financial services and venture platform supporting U.S. Federal Government contractors. As an official Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, LEONID helps companies improve their working capital position and manage operating expenses. LEONID contributes 50% of net profits to mission-oriented charitable causes that are committed to veterans' causes and warfighter support. Learn more at https://leonidfinance.io .

