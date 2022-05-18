ISIAH International and One World Products Announce the Addition of Significant Automotive Industry Executive Talent

Three new additions have over 110 combined years of experience in the automotive industry

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISIAH International, LLC and One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, today announced the additions of Messrs. Fred Massat, Larry Lyons and Edward Luibrand, three highly-qualified executives with significant expertise in plastics, engineering and design within the automotive industry.

Mr. Isiah Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely excited to add Fred, Larry and Ed to our team, each of whom brings extensive knowledge in their respective fields. As previously reported, we have been selected by Stellantis N.V. – one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers with brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati, and Peugeot – to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components.

"We believe Fred, Larry and Ed will be tremendous resources and provide us with valuable insight as we embark on the sustainable transformation of the automotive industry by utilizing our industrial hemp feedstock to reduce its petroleum-based plastic consumption as the automobile industry endeavors to minimize their carbon footprint," concluded Mr. Thomas.

Biographical Information

Mr. Fred Massat retired as Engineering Manager from Stellantis in December 2021 after 33 years in the automobile industry. Prior to Stellantis, he was Engineering Manager for India Hard Trim Engineering. Mr. Massat began his career with Chrysler as part of the Chrysler Institute of Engineering development program. After Chrysler, he was with Large Car Platform Interior Engineering, where he held various positions in the design and development of Cockpits, Interior Trim and Seating. Throughout his career, Mr. Massat held various positions of increasing responsibility in various areas of automotive expertise, including Launch Management, Floor Consoles, Instrument Panels and Interior Studio Surface Feasibility. He holds a BS Mechanical Engineering from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (1988) and a MS Mechanical Engineering from University of Michigan-Dearborn (1991).

Mr. Larry Lyons retired in January 2010 after 44 years in the automobile industry, most recently serving as the VP of Core Components, Process, and International Engineering for Chrysler. He also served as Product Team Vice President, responsible for product development of small cars, and Performance Vehicle Operations, which included the Viper and Prowler models. While at Chrysler, his responsibilities expanded to include midsize and large cars, minivans and crossover vehicles. Mr. Lyons automotive career began in 1965 with General Motors in Flint, Michigan within the Buick Motor Division. He worked in various test and product design positions, becoming Assistant Chief Engineer in 1986. Lyons transferred to the Oldsmobile Division in 1998, he was responsible for the engineering and planning of all Oldsmobile products, plus the divisions Motor Sports activities. He then joined Cadillac Luxury Car Division, where he ultimately became Director of Engineering, overseeing the design, build, and development of General Motors' large and luxury models. In 1997, the position was expanded to Group Director with the addition of midsize cars, sports vehicles, and minivans. Mr. Lyons holds a BS Mechanical Engineering from Kettering (1970) and a MS Management from MIT (1984).

Mr. Edward Luibrand retired from Stellantis in December 2021 after 36 years in the automotive industry. During his career, he extensively worked on the design, testing, and processing of plastics. Most recently, Mr. Luibrand was responsible for product materials and engine systems management as well as serving as Materials Senior Technical Specialist, which included responsibility for the selection, design enhancement, standard release, approval, and failure analysis of all thermoplastic and thermoset products used for Powertrain and Chassis related areas for Chrysler. He began his career as a Materials Engineer working specifically on Elastomer Development. Mr. Luibrand responsibilities included the selection of rubber standards for grommets, seals and gaskets for drawings, elastomeric material standard writing and consolidation, and developing closed-cell elastomers, cork and paper gasket materials. He obtained his BS Chemical Engineering from Wayne State from which he also holds a Polymer Engineering Certificate.

About Isiah Thomas and ISIAH International, LLC

Isiah Thomas was inducted into the National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Fame in 2000 after spending his entire career with the Detroit Pistons. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, the 1990 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, and named as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. Today, Mr. Thomas serves as an analyst for NBA TV and is an accomplished and highly respected international business executive and investor. His portfolio of companies was developed through Isiah International, Inc., which invests in companies with strong market positions and growth potential.

Mr. Thomas' business interests include sports and entertainment, real estate, waste management, hemp, cannabis, and a CBD personal products company, among others. In addition, Mr. Thomas has developed a very successful champagne business, Cheurlin Champagnes. He has cultivated excellent relationships with the grower, employees, and the French government. As a result, he now owns the proprietary genetics for the Champagne grapes he produces and has perfected an international import/export system for the global distribution of the product. More information is available at www.isiahinternational.com.

Mr. Thomas previously served on the Chicago Stock Exchange's Board of Governors, was a co-founder of the NBA's Toronto Raptors, Popcorn Indiana, and was a member of the Board of Get-in Chicago, an organization that focused on preventing gang violence in Chicago. He is a Distinguished Alumnus of Indiana University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. He also received his Master of Education from the University of California at Berkeley.

About One World Products, Inc.

One World Products is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020.

As an ascendant international hemp and cannabis company focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, the recently announced Isiah International/One World Products/AMUNAFRO consortium controls over ONE MILLION ACRES of land in Colombia focused on the licensed production of industrial hemp for integration into sustainable, carbon-reducing products made throughout the world. The Company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp, and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial-scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested according to GAP, GMP and ISO standards. For more information, please visit https://oneworldproducts.com/.

