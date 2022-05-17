Query.AI Appoints Jeremy Fisher as Chief Technology Officer

Respected senior technology executive tapped to lead technical strategy and execution as the disruptive startup accelerates product development and innovation efforts

BROOKINGS, S.D., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Query.AI , the provider of the market's only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Fisher as chief technology officer (CTO). Fisher joins Query.AI with extensive technology and cybersecurity experience, as well as a proven track record of transforming business operations; developing, launching, and scaling first-in-class enterprise solutions that achieve desired outcomes; and building and retaining high-performing teams.

"We're delighted to welcome Jeremy to Query.AI during a time when we're seeing such strong market opportunity and promise for the future," said Dhiraj Sharan, Query.AI founder and CEO. "Our security investigations platform is solving a big industry problem by giving enterprises real-time, centralized insights from decentralized data across cloud, third-party SaaS, and on-prem environments. As a result, security operations teams can accelerate cybersecurity investigations and efficiently respond to threats. Jeremy's optimal combination of technical and leadership skills will enable Query.AI to take our platform to the next level, deliver even better customer experiences, and scale our company. I'm really looking forward to working closely with Jeremy as we embark on this next stage of our evolution."

Fisher most recently served as CTO for Archer, an RSA company, where he led technology strategy and execution for an organization of 250 people across engineering, architecture, experience design, operations, and product management. At Archer, Fisher brought a new SaaS offering to market, which significantly outsold earlier managed services offerings in its first year. He also led the development of Archer Engage, a cloud-native complement to the Archer Platform, as well as Archer Insight, the first risk quantification offering to span all domains of integrated risk management. Prior to Archer, Fisher was director, advanced engineering and data science for DST Systems (now SS&C Technologies), where he created a startup incubator focused on big data and deep analytics, and subsequently was selected to serve as technical lead for the company's digital transformation. Fisher previously held leadership positions of increasing responsibility at VML (now VMLY&R), Adknowledge, and Dominion Enterprises.

"Companies everywhere are struggling to figure out how they can bring security operations capabilities to different environments, and they're seeing that it's extremely difficult, costly, inefficient, and ineffective to send information in and out of disparate silos," said Fisher. "Query.AI offers the only solution on the market that solves this pervasive problem. I'm very excited about working with the Query.AI team to address this very real market issue, and to lead the ongoing development of a disruptive and innovative solution that I believe has the power to drastically improve cybersecurity incident response."

Fisher's appointment follows the announcement of Neil Bridges as CISO in March 2022, and the company's recent Cybersecurity Excellence Award win .

