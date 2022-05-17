EdgeCortix Launches Industry Specific Strategic Advisory Board with an Inaugural Appointment of Stanley Crow, Former CEO, Northrop Grumman Japan

EdgeCortix Appoints Former CEO of Northrop Grumman Japan to its Defense Industry Aligned Strategic Advisory Board

ARLINGTON, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCortix® Inc., the innovative fabless semiconductor design company with a software first approach, focused on delivering class-leading compute efficiency and latency for edge artificial intelligence (AI) inference; announced the launch and initial appointment to its Strategic Advisory Board, aligned to specific industry verticals targeted by the company.

EdgeCortix's Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) has been created as a platform to enable seasoned business and thought leaders to provide EdgeCortix with guidance on both product and corporate go-to-market initiatives in their respective industries. Over the coming months, the company will introduce a roster of leading subject matter experts who will join the SAB to guide and facilitate interactions and introductions to bring EdgeCortix's patented, market leading AI-Inference software and hardware IP solutions to targeted business sectors. As the inaugural SAB member, the company today announced the appointment of Stanley Crow, former CEO of Northrop Grumman Japan who will be serving as the Defense and Security Sector Advisor on the SAB based on his unique set of technical and market expertise.

"I am very pleased to be announcing both the launch of the EdgeCortix Strategic Advisory Board and Stan Crow's appointment to head the Defense and Security Sector Advisory role", said Sakyasingha Dasgupta, CEO and Founder of EdgeCortix, "Stan's unique blend of business and technical acumen make him a perfect fit for this position. His two decades of defense industry experience coupled with almost three decades of military and intelligence service, combined with his strong engineering background positions Stan exceptionally well to support EdgeCortix in its artificial intelligence acceleration strategy for defense and security initiatives."

Stanley (Stan) Crow recently retired from Northrop Grumman as CTO and VP Technology, Engineering and Manufacturing for the company's Defense Systems sector. Previously he was the Chief Executive for Northrop Grumman Japan where he was responsible for leading Northrop Grumman's overall development in Japan. During his tenure, Mr. Crow served in various roles at Northrop Grumman including President, Northrop Grumman International, Inc, as a Director of International Customer Engagement & Strategy and Director of Business Development for Directed Energy. Prior to joining Northrop Grumman, Mr. Crow served as an Associate Principal at McKinsey and Company, where he helped technology, aerospace, and defense clients in the U.S. and U.K. Additionally, Mr. Crow served almost three decades in the United States Air Force, including both active duty and reserve assignments focused on space, intelligence, and advanced capability needs in the Indo-Pacific. He received a Department of Defense award for anti-terrorism and several awards for leadership and significant contributions to national defense.

"I'm truly excited to be joining the EdgeCortix Strategic Advisory Board, this is an incredibly important moment in time as the defense and intelligence sectors are seeking to leverage innovations from the broader technology sector in key areas such as AI. Defense and government customers are looking for meaningful ways to improve both information accuracy and speed, particularly in widely distributed systems across the battlefield making the best data available to decision makers as quickly as possible at every level of the chain of command," said Stan Crow. "I look forward to working with the EdgeCortix team and helping them to make the full breadth of their unique capabilities known to key business and technology leaders, with the goal of delivering substantial value to our citizens and partners across the globe."

About EdgeCortix Inc.

EdgeCortix is a fabless semiconductor design company focused on enabling energy-efficient edge intelligence. It was founded in 2019 with the radical idea of taking a software first approach, while designing an artificial intelligence specific runtime reconfigurable processor from the ground up using a technique called "hardware & software co-exploration". Targeting advanced computer vision applications first, using proprietary hardware and software IP on existing processors like FPGAs and custom designed ASIC, the company is geared towards positively disrupting the rapidly growing AI hardware space across defense, aerospace, smart cities, industry 4.0, autonomous vehicles and robotics.

