Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Audio Player" App

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Audio Player, a new app that lets creators build a sleek, modern audio experience for their audiences through their Link in Bio.

Audio Player provides creators with a fresh take on the listening experience by giving them control over the full experience, outside of any third-party streaming providers. Using the app, creators can add a single audio file or entire tracklist and customize the look and feel of the listening experience. The app includes five unique and contemporary looks, so each creator can choose the layout that best fits their brand.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

