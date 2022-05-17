CASIO G-SHOCK RELEASES WOMEN'S GMAS2200 SERIES WITH MONOCHROMATIC COLORWAYS AND METALLIC ACCENTS

All-New Women's Line Features Reimagined Versions of Popular Men's Series

DOVER, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announces an all-new collection of women's G-SHOCK watches with the GMAS2200 series, arriving in monochromatic colorways with eye-catching metallic accents. The latest models, which are inspired by the popular men's GA2200 series, are equipped with heavy duty cases built with Carbon Core Guard Structures. The series feature a front button design and a three-tier construction that seamlessly integrates bezel, case back and buttons to slim the case down to 12.1 mm, and tone-on-tone shades to accentuate the constructive dial design of the new models.

Tonal elements on the engraving, hands, dial ring, and hour markers provide a sophisticated look for this updated design, which remains on theme of the GA2200 series, with its neutral colorways inspired by the urban outdoors. Just in time for summer, the new collection features three new models: blush (GMAS2200M-4A), white (GMAS2200M-7A), and matte black (GMAS2200-1A).

In addition, the disc indicator on the face and the semi-circular design parts around it can be colored using a vapor deposition process to provide a more realistic, metallic feel. Like the GA2200 series, each of these parts are separated from the dial for a three-dimensional look and combined with a diagonal digital display in the lower right of the face, offer a stylish look while maintaining the durability that G-SHOCK is known for.

The new model also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology such as:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

3 Year Battery Life

Super Illuminator Double LED Light

5 Daily Alarms

1/100s→1s, Stopwatch, 24H

Countdown Timer, 24H

Full Auto Calendar

World Time (31TZ, 48cities +UTC)

The GMAS2200-1A, GMAS2200M-4A, and GMAS2200M-7A will retail for $130.

The new designs will be available for purchase starting in May at select retailers, g-shock.casio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, disc title and label printers, watches, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us.

