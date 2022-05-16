Wix Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Q1'22 total revenue of $342 million , up 14% y/y and representing a two-year CAGR of 27%

Q1'22 total bookings of $393 million , up 12% y/y and representing a two-year CAGR of 26%

Continued execution of long term strategy illustrated by increased revenue generated through partners 1 in Q1'22 of $82 million , up 41% y/y and transaction revenue 2 of $36.6 million , an increase of 24% y/y

Adopted board-approved financial plan to reach 20% FCF margins by 2025

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the second quarter as well as expectations for full year 2022. Please visit the Wix Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com/ to view the Q1'22 Shareholder Update and other materials.

(PRNewsfoto/Wix.com Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

"Wix has remained focused on executing on our long-term opportunities, our product and marketing roadmaps, and concentrating on what we can control despite the recent months of instability and volatility," said Avishai Abrahami, Wix co-founder and CEO. "Investments over the last several years have driven a significant expansion of our addressable market through the growth of our product platform, product innovation and development and go-to-market activities. We'll continue to push these efforts forward to build the best platform so any type of user and any business can build a powerful and successful digital presence."

Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix, added, "Volatility and uncertainty remain elevated creating headwinds to overall revenue growth. We are focused on prudent cost management and driving operational efficiencies, from which we are already beginning to see results, and are instating a plan to achieve 20% FCF margins by 2025 . Our Partners initiative continues to grow at high rates, generating 41% y/y revenue growth in Q1. In addition, we were happy to announce our new B2B partnership with LegalZoom, further validating our product platform and brand as a premier technology platform to serve small businesses."

Wix's management team and business leaders will host an Investor & Analyst Day and will share a detailed overview of the company's key growth initiatives, a three-year financial plan, and long-term financial framework on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. The RSVP form can be found here .

Q1 2022 Financial Results



Total revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $341.6 million , up 14% y/y and representing a two-year CAGR of 27%

Total bookings in the first quarter of 2022 were $393.2 million , up 12% y/y and representing a two-year CAGR of 22%

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2022 was 61%

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 62%

GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was $(227.3) million , or $(3.95) per share

Non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was $(41.4) million , or $(0.72) per share

Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2022 was $13.7 million , while capital expenditures totaled $19.9 million , leading to free cash flow of $(33.6) million

Financial Outlook

We continue to experience a high level of volatility in demand for online services -- as many companies do today -- due to the combination of macroeconomic headwinds and global uncertainty.

While it remains challenging to confidently forecast our business with this ongoing volatility and uncertainty, we are confident in the fundamental strength of our business and our ability to execute on what we can control. Since last summer, conversion of users to subscriptions and retention remain stable, indicating that our business is in a steady state of growth, not a deteriorating one, giving us confidence that once macroeconomic conditions improve, we will return to higher levels of growth.

As of today, we expect total revenue in Q2'22 to be $342 - $346 million, representing 8 - 10% y/y growth. This range takes into account the negative impact of approximately $0.6 million due to the closure of our activities in Russia and certain regions of Ukraine and headwinds of approximately $4 million due to y/y changes in FX rates. Excluding these, we would have expected Q2'22 revenue to grow 10 - 11% y/y.

If we do not see further deterioration in the macro environment, for the full year 2022 we believe revenue growth will be 10 - 13% y/y. This range includes the negative impact from suspending activities in Russia and certain regions in Ukraine, which we estimate accounts for approximately $3 million in revenue in 2022, and approximately $20 million in headwinds due to y/y changes in FX rates. Excluding these, our expectation for revenue growth for the full year would be 12 - 15% y/y, assuming no further deterioration in the macro environment.

Further, despite macroeconomic headwinds, we remain committed to driving profitable growth and have already undertaken actions this year to improve gross margins and reduce operating expenses.

During our upcoming Investor and Analyst Day, we will provide more details on our multi-year plans to increase incremental margins and share our recently adopted, board-approved financial plan to achieve 20% FCF margin by 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 16, 2022. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial +1-877-667-0467 (US/ Canada), +1-346- 354-0953 (International) or 1-809-315-362 (Israel) and reference Conference ID 7607579. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 23, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET by dialing +1-855-859-2056 and providing Conference ID 7607579.

Wix will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/ .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Investor Relations:

ir@wix.com

Media Relations:

pr@wix.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or FX neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by users as well as cash we collect from business solutions, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognised as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognised as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude capital expenditures associated with our new headquarters. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) all active Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such Creative Subscriptions, other than domain registrations in effect on the last day of the period; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations; (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that we will be able to attract and retain registered users and generate new premium subscriptions; our expectation that we will be able to increase the revenue we derive from the sale of premium subscriptions and business solutions, through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, as well as third-party products we will offer in the future within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior; our prediction of the future revenues generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth; our expectation to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our expectation that we will effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and thereby increase user retention, user engagement and sales; our expectation that our products created for markets outside of North America will continue to generate growth in those markets; our plans to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our expectations regarding the extent of the impact on our business and operations of the COVID-19 pandemic, including uncertainty relating to expected consumer dynamics after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the effectiveness of government policies, vaccine administration rates and other factors; our expectation regarding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on our business; our expectations relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our expected repurchase program; our expectation that we will effectively manage the growth of our infrastructure; changes we expect may occur to technologies used in our solutions; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues, as well as our ability to achieve profitability; our expectations regarding changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of COVID-19 and as a result of the military invasion of Ukraine by Russia; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; our expectations with respect to the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; our expectations about entering into new markets and attracting new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners and grow our partner activities as anticipated and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

1 We define partners revenue as revenue generated through agencies and freelancers that build sites or applications for other users as well as revenue generated through B2B partnerships, such as Vistaprint or NTT. We identify agencies and freelancers building sites or applications for others using multiple criteria including but not limited to the number of sites built, participation in the Wix Partner Program and/or the Wix Marketplace or Wix products used, among other criteria. Partners revenue includes revenue from both the Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments.

2 Transaction revenue is a portion of Business Solutions revenue, and we define transaction revenue as all revenue generated through transaction facilitation, primarily from Wix Payments as well as Wix POS, shipping solutions and multi-channel commerce and gift card solutions.

Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP (In thousands, except loss per share data)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2022

(unaudited) Revenues





Creative Subscriptions $ 226,436

$ 254,968 Business Solutions 74,343

86,629

300,779

341,597







Cost of Revenues





Creative Subscriptions 55,746

64,873 Business Solutions 58,053

69,876

113,799

134,749







Gross Profit 186,980

206,848







Operating expenses:





Research and development 95,086

119,865 Selling and marketing 144,455

156,714 General and administrative 34,394

45,686 Total operating expenses 273,935

322,265 Operating loss (86,955)

(115,417) Financial income (expenses), net 32,925

(144,473) Other income 65

46 Income (loss) before taxes on income (53,965)

(259,844) Taxes on income (tax benefit) 8,149

(32,555) Net loss $ (62,114)

$ (227,289)







Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (1.10)

$ (3.95) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 56,280,561

57,479,429

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)









Period ended

December 31,

March 31,

2021

2022 Assets (audited)

(unaudited) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 451,355

$ 386,609 Short-term deposits 411,687

456,644 Restricted cash and deposits 7,012

7,010 Marketable securities 456,515

356,380 Trade receivables 30,367

42,016 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,877

55,264 Total current assets 1,389,813

1,303,923







Long-Term Assets:





Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 41,554

44,045 Property and equipment, net 50,437

57,081 Marketable securities 387,341

333,853 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 89,547

87,964 Operating lease right-of-use assets 101,095

108,929 Total long-term assets 669,974

631,872







Total assets $ 2,059,787

$ 1,935,795







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (deficiency)





Current Liabilities:





Trade payables $ 114,584

$ 134,754 Employees and payroll accruals 83,251

78,503 Deferred revenues 484,446

517,550 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 62,816

61,334 Operating lease liabilities 29,201

31,477 Total current liabilities 774,298

823,618







Long-term deferred revenues 59,966

64,414 Long-term deferred tax liability 72,803

37,176 Convertible notes, net 922,974

924,275 Other long-term liabilities 2,267

2,282 Long-term operating lease liabilities 81,764

86,513 Total long-term liabilities 1,139,774

1,114,660







Total liabilities 1,914,072

1,938,278







Shareholders' Equity (deficiency)





Ordinary shares 111

113 Additional paid-in capital 994,795

1,077,536 Treasury Stock (199,997)

(199,997) Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,056)

(4,708) Accumulated deficit (648,138)

(875,427) Total shareholders' equity (deficiency) 145,715

(2,483)







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,059,787

$ 1,935,795

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2022



(unaudited)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss $ (62,114)

$ (227,289)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation 3,432

3,535

Amortization 599

1,574

Share based compensation expenses 46,631

60,984

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,407

1,301

Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits 15

45

Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 2,323

1,549

Revaluation on Marketable equity securities -

151,645

Deferred income taxes, net 7,351

(35,575)

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 4,681

8,838

Changes in operating lease liabilities (6,035)

(9,647)

Increase in trade receivables (6,176)

(11,649)

Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (73,916)

(12,313)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables (3,262)

21,686

Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 40,554

(4,740)

Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 50,330

37,552

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,668

(1,158)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,488

(13,662)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 138,015

105,000

Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (602)

(150,000)

Investment in marketable securities -

(72,155)

Proceeds from marketable securities 90,097

61,380

Purchase of property and equipment and payment of prepaid expenses (3,720)

(19,283)

Capitalization of internal use of software (129)

(641)

Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities -

3,193

Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash (5,586)

-

Purchases of investments in privately held companies -

(160)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 218,075

(72,666)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 10,422

21,582

Net cash provided by financing activities 10,422

21,582

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 246,985

(64,746)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 168,858

451,355

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 415,843

$ 386,609



Wix.com Ltd. KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (In thousands)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2022



(unaudited)

Creative Subscriptions 226,436

254,968

Business Solutions 74,343

86,629

Total Revenues $ 300,779

$ 341,597











Creative Subscriptions 268,059

299,787

Business Solutions 83,050

93,461

Total Bookings $ 351,109

$ 393,248











Free Cash Flow $ 14,639

$ (33,586)

Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ 15,474

$ (18,148)

Creative Subscriptions ARR $ 926,103

$ 1,037,713



Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO BOOKINGS

(In thousands)















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

2022

(unaudited) Revenues $ 213,104

$ 300,779

$ 341,597 Change in deferred revenues 35,753

50,330

37,552 Change in unbilled contractual obligations -

-

14,099 Bookings $ 248,857

$ 351,109

$ 393,248

























Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

2022

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions Revenues $ 176,546

$ 226,436

$ 254,968 Change in deferred revenues 32,251

41,623

30,720 Change in unbilled contractual obligations -

-

14,099 Creative Subscriptions Bookings $ 208,797

$ 268,059

$ 299,787

























Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

2022

(unaudited) Business Solutions Revenues $ 36,558

$ 74,343

$ 86,629 Change in deferred revenues 3,502

8,707

6,832 Business Solutions Bookings $ 40,060

$ 83,050

$ 93,461

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF COHORT BOOKINGS (In millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2022











Q1 Cohort revenues 4

7

Q1 Change in deferred revenues 32

21

Q1 Cohort Bookings $ 36

$ 28



Wix.com Ltd. TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP (In thousands)





















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2022

(1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited)

Cost of revenues $ 3,501

$ 4,231

Research and development 23,288

28,720

Selling and marketing 7,442

9,875

General and administrative 12,400

18,158

Total share based compensation expenses 46,631

60,984

(2) Amortization 599

1,574

(3) Acquisition related expenses 1,705

1,699

(4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,407

1,301

(5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) 452

172

(6) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity and other investments (29,513)

151,645

(7) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) 2,590

4,132

(8) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments 6,788

(35,612)

Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 30,659

$ 185,895



Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands)





















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2022



(unaudited)

Gross Profit $ 186,980

$ 206,848

Share based compensation expenses 3,501

4,231

Acquisition related expenses 167

81

Amortization 97

761

Non GAAP Gross Profit 190,745

211,921











Non GAAP Gross margin 63%

62%























Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2022



(unaudited)

Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 170,690

$ 190,095

Share based compensation expenses 2,586

3,385

Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions 173,276

193,480











Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 77%

76%























Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2022



(unaudited)

Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 16,290

$ 16,753

Share based compensation expenses 915

846

Acquisition related expenses 167

81

Amortization 97

761

Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions 17,469

18,441











Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 23%

21%



Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS (In thousands)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2022



(unaudited)

Operating loss $ (86,955)

$ (115,417)

Adjustments:







Share based compensation expenses 46,631

60,984

Amortization 599

1,574

Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses 452

172

Acquisition related expenses 1,705

1,699

Total adjustments $ 49,387

$ 64,429











Non GAAP operating loss $ (37,568)

$ (50,988)



Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2022



(unaudited)

Net loss $ (62,114)

$ (227,289)

Share based compensation expenses and other Non GAAP adjustments 30,659

185,895

Non-GAAP net loss $ (31,455)

$ (41,394)











Basic and diluted Non GAAP net loss per share $ (0.56)

$ (0.72)

Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted Non GAAP net loss per share 56,280,561

57,479,429



Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2022



(unaudited)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 18,488

$ (13,662)

Capital expenditures, net (3,849)

(19,924)

Free Cash Flow $ 14,639

$ (33,586)











Capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out 835

15,438

Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ 15,474

$ (18,148)



Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING













Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2022



(unaudited)











Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 56,280,561

57,479,429











The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

because they are anti-dilutive:







Stock options 4,845,705

5,099,095

Restricted share units 2,067,705

2,799,022

Convertible Notes (if-converted) 3,969,514

3,969,514



67,163,485

69,347,060



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.