Peraton Wins $339M NASA Balloon Operations Contract

Peraton will provide operational balloon flight support as well as engineering services

Peraton has assisted NASA with over 60 launches

HERNDON, Va., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been selected by NASA to continue operating the agency's Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility (CSBF) in Palestine, Texas. The NASA Balloon Operations Contract (NBOC) II awarded to Peraton is worth up to $339.1 million over seven years.

Each year, 10-15 missions are launched worldwide through NASA's scientific balloon program in support of experiments, technology development, and education across all of NASA's science disciplines. Under NBOC II, Peraton will operate facilities to maintain the CSBF and provide engineering services and balloon flight support, including launching, tracking, and recovery of scientific balloons and payloads, as well as operational support, quality control, and balloon research and development.

Peraton employees have supported NASA's balloon operations for more than five years. Through this partnership, Peraton achieved an exceptional record of mission success by exceeding requirements, including a 100% mission success run over the past 12 months. Peraton also introduced many improvements and processes to transform NBOC into a more reliable and disciplined program.

"Peraton's selection to continue supporting NBOC is an affirmation that our capabilities and expertise are helping NASA deliver on its mission to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity. We are proud to support this critical program to advance our nation's innovations within space," said Roger Mason, Ph.D., president, Space & Intelligence sector.

