Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte Deepen Strategic Alliance Into Managed Security Services

The new arrangement will offer threat detection, 5G security and enable the Zero Trust Enterprise for US organizations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Deloitte today announced the expansion of their existing strategic alliance to offer managed security services to their shared U.S. clients — making Palo Alto Networks industry-leading cybersecurity technology portfolio available in outcome-based, managed offerings from Deloitte.

As organizations work to digitally transform and navigate related cyber risks, many are turning to managed security service providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response (MDR) providers to operate and elevate high-impact cyber defense capabilities leveraging advanced technologies that help address constantly evolving cyberthreats.

"Our customers are asking for managed secure access service edge (SASE), cloud, and threat detection and response capabilities," said Prem Iyer, vice president, Global Systems Integrator Ecosystems for Palo Alto Networks. "By offering our innovative security solutions portfolio as a managed service through Deloitte, we're providing newly extended support to customers who want their cyber programs to truly enable their critical business initiatives."

"We're advising our clients every day on how cybersecurity can help empower their strategic business priorities — but building it all in-house can be challenging and costly," said Kieran Norton, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory infrastructure solution leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Together with Palo Alto Networks, we are able to advise, equip and operate security capabilities for organizations as they work to manage cyber threats with agility and resilience."

Deloitte Cyber and Palo Alto Networks originally announced their strategic alliance in July 2021 to deliver integrated cybersecurity solutions to mutual customers. Expanded solutions offered as managed services will include:

Zero Trust Enterprise Enablement : Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks together help customers adopt a Zero Trust framework by combining cyber technology platforms and professional services. The combined offering leverages Palo Alto Networks' portfolio of security technologies to accelerate organizations' adoption of Zero Trust, including identity context which significantly enhances automated policy decisions across on-premises, hybrid and private/public cloud environments. : Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks together help customers adopt aby combining cyber technology platforms and professional services. The combined offering leverages Palo Alto Networks' portfolio of security technologies to accelerate organizations' adoption of Zero Trust, including identity context which significantly enhances automated policy decisions across on-premises, hybrid and private/public cloud environments.

Multicloud Automation and Orchestration : Deloitte's Cloud Security offering combines Palo Alto Networks Prisma ® Cloud , the industry's most comprehensive Cloud Native Security Platform, and Cortex ® XSOAR, the market-leading extended security orchestration, automation and response platform, with Deloitte's cloud security controls framework and library of cloud security use cases. : Deloitte's Cloud Security offering combines, the industry's most comprehensive Cloud Native Security Platform, and CortexXSOAR, the market-leading extended security orchestration, automation and response platform, with Deloitte's cloud security controls framework and library of cloud security use cases.

Managed Cyber Defense : Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud and Prisma Cloud Compute solutions are embedded in Deloitte's OpenCloud, the management plane for Deloitte's Cloud Management Platform. OpenCloud includes threat detection, prevention, attack surface management and security automation capabilities in one integrated, multicloud platform. Additionally, Deloitte can assist clients by advising, implementing and operating a streamlined and harmonized cyber defense technology stack leveraging the Palo Alto Networks product portfolio.

Cyber 5G:Today, 5G-native security from Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks combines 5G security blueprints, the integration of data, control and cellular signaling domains, and the protection of networks and enterprise users by leveraging cross-domain correlations to enforce security policies based on user, application and wireless device identities.

