Pacific Clinic's Scott Fairhurst & Laura Pancake To Present On The Future Of Person-Centered Care At May 26 OPEN MINDS Circle Elite Virtual Executive Roundtable

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Clinic's Scott Fairhurst, Ph.D., Vice President of Outcomes and Evaluation, Analytics and Training for Pacific Clinics and Laura Pancake, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, Los Angeles / South Coast Regions, will present The Future Of Person-Centered Care In California – The Pacific Clinics Case Study at the May 26 OPEN MINDS Circle Elite Virtual Executive Roundtable. The session will present lessons learned by Pacific Clinics in implementing a person-centered approach to care including identifying data, building dashboards, and developing a data-driven culture to provide a roadmap for organizational strategy.

Pacific Clinics is a leading non-profit behavioral health organization, in the state of California, their population health management and clinical services approach to providing person-centered care for adults and youth in Los Angeles County led them to adopting a culture of utilization and using data dashboards—including social determinants of health data—to determine funding and patient allocation. Pacific Clinics engages in data-driven conversations with their clients and treatment team and evaluate consumer progress to improve consumer outcomes. Dr. Fairhurst and Ms. Pancake will discuss how dashboards are used in tracking client progress, treatment, and overall coordination of client care; what data to include in dashboards within a model of Collaborative Plan Development and clinical supervision; clinical analytics that drive patient-centered care; and using evidence-based Health Navigation to improve access and coordination of person-centered care and community supports. They will also outline how incorporating social determinants of health services improves outcomes and reduces the need and cost of intensive health services.

"Data is emerging as a clear-cut and evidence-based way to make transparent decisions." Noted Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS. "Nowhere is this more necessitated than in the world of health care. Allowing data to drive conversations and decisions ensures that you are moving towards an evidence-based improvement model that accurately analyzes and manages problems that may arise."

Scott Fairhurst, Ph.D., is the current vice president of outcomes and evaluation, analytics, and training for Pacific Clinics. Mr. Fairhurst works to improve clinical outcomes by focusing on training in evidence-based practice, measuring clinical progress, and promoting a mission-driven culture of improvement. Dr. Fairhurst joined Pacific Clinics in 1998 and has held several various roles working with children and adolescents whose behavior was considered intensive. Dr. Fairhurst has co-authored scholarly articles and presented research at conferences across the country. Dr. Fairhurst earned his doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Houston.

Laura Pancake is the senior vice president of clinical operations for the Los Angeles/ South Coast Regions, and is responsible for the oversight of all programs, including health navigation, employment training and placement, substance use treatment, and housing. Ms. Pancake has over thirty years of career driven experience. Ms. Pancake has co-authored research reports, including a study to reduce the early mortality of individuals with serious mental illnesses published in the journal Psychiatric Services. Ms. Pancake served as the co-co-principal investigator in partnership with the University of Southern California to identify factors and roadblocks preventing rehabilitation for consumers living with schizophrenia. Ms. Pancake was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal's Top Women Leaders in Healthcare, in 2019. Ms. Pancake is a licensed Clinical Social Worker and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from West Virginia University and a master's degree in Social Work from California State University, Long Beach.

As OPEN MINDS Vice President, Western Region, Richard Louis, III has extensive experience as a behavioral health care administrator, business development specialist and innovator of new service lines. Mr. Louis has served as a Psychiatric Hospital Administrator, Charter Medical Corporation & Assistant Director of Behavioral Health at San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health in California. Mr. Louis graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Whittier College.

The May 26 Circle Elite Executive Roundtable is offered as part of a weekly series designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each one-hour briefing outlines a field-tested approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. Once an exclusive benefit to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle, these impactful sessions are now available to all OPEN MINDS subscribers and available on demand.

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

