Universal Ibogaine Co-Founder Dr Alberto Sola to Present at upcoming Research to Reality Conference

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) ("UI" or the "Company") a life sciences company with a mission to transform addiction treatment through the use of medicalized ibogaine and a global licensing model is pleased to announce that UI Co-Founder Dr Alberto Sola will present at the May 27 to 29 event: From Research to Reality: Global Summit on Psychedelic Assisted Therapies and Medicine which will be held in Toronto, Canada from May 27 to 29, 2022.

The Research to Reality event is presented by the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the Center for Addiction and Mental Health ("CAMH") and the Canadian Center on Substance Abuse and Addiction.

The event will be attended by researchers, clinicians' policy makers including representatives from Health Canada the FDA and the Mexico Ministry of Health ("COFEPRIS").

Dr. Sola, is a co-founder of Universal Ibogaine and a member of the Board of Directors, and he is the founder of the Clear Sky Recovery ibogaine clinic operating in Cancun, Mexico. Alberto is a global leader in ibogaine detox treatments. He will present his latest findings in a panel titled "Ibogaine Hydrochloride and Acute Opioid Detox., which will take place on Saturday May 28 at 4:15 PM EST"

UI CEO Nick Karos noted: "The importance of this event cannot be overstated. This is the first event of its kind to bring together academic researchers, real world technicians and government policy makers. We believe this event will be an important catalyst for the industry and a significant milestone for our company. This event will create awareness at the highest levels of the incredible potential of ibogaine."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to transform addiction treatment through the use of medicalized ibogaine and a global licensing model through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

