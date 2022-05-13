MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that its executives will attend four upcoming investor conferences:

MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit on Wednesday, May 18 . Jon Lin , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Services, will present at 1:00 p.m. ET .

J.P. Morgan Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, May 23 . Charles Meyers , President and CEO, will present at 10:40 a.m. ET .

RBC Capital Markets Global Communications Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, May 24 . Keith Taylor , CFO, will present at 1:20 p.m. MT .

NAREIT REITWeek Conference on Tuesday, June 7 . John Knuff, VP of Global Ecosystems and General Manager, Global Financial Services, will present at 10:15 a.m. ET .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.