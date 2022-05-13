GenXys, Changing the Face of Clinical Decision Support Software, Wins MedTech Breakthrough Award

VANCOUVER, Canada, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation and differentiation continue to propel precision prescribing software company GenXys with accolades and commercial success in the US market. GenXys recently was named the 2022 Best Overall Medical Data Solution Provider by MedTech Breakthrough Awards, which recognizes the top companies, people, platforms, and products in the health, fitness, and medical technology industries.

GenXys' unique software enables clinicians to make prescribing choices with confidence and to personalize them.

In the US, 46 million adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are reported each year, leading to 1.3 million emergency room visits and a cost of billions to the healthcare system. When it comes to medications, one size doesn't fit all.

Until now there has been an unmet need for a multi-factorial system that provides an evidence-based, clinical list of appropriate medicines in real-time at any point of care. This system allows clinicians to make accurate prescribing choices with total confidence. Genetic lab companies, health systems, and health insurance companies are using the GenXys platform to increase revenue and reduce costs. The platform fills a unique space by providing auto-embedded pharmacogenetics (PGx) that can be used at any point along the healthcare continuum.

This is accomplished through clinical decision support software (CDSS), a sophisticated tool to aid physicians in prescribing the right medication in the right dose at the right time for patients. Integrating modern 'non-alert' CDSS into the Electronic Health Record (EHR) is a logical next step. By merging these two systems, a patient's genetic make-up is combined with laboratory, biophysical, and drug-risk data to provide the most appropriate and safest medication options to the clinician.

"Our sophisticated and unique software enables clinicians to make prescribing choices with confidence and personalize them to the individual. Personalized medicine is now truly available to everyone," says Karl Pringle, CEO of GenXys. "We are honored to receive a MedTech Breakthrough Award, which adds to our previous global awards. We will continue to pursue our mission of making precision prescribing an integral part of the healthcare system."

GenXys' second quarter US customer growth is tracking with the first quarter's record growth. This is due in part to the GenXys platform's ability to integrate its unique capabilities to enhance health IT applications, such as electronic health record systems and population-based databases, to support population health initiatives with several high-profile organizations.

GenXys, with global headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, provides the world's most comprehensive precision prescribing solutions with embedded pharmacogenetics to solve one of healthcare's biggest challenges: inappropriate ("trial-and-error") prescribing. GenXys' clinical decision support software suite is used by major insurance providers, health systems, and pharmacies across North America. The platform is also used by genetic labs companies, GenXys' largest customer segment, for pharmacogenetic interpretation and delivery to any point of care. Ongoing global clinical studies are paving the way into geographical markets to enable GenXys to realize its vision of powering every prescription with its software to increase patient safety, improve population health, and reduce healthcare costs. Genxys.com

