Cyclum Renewables Attends ACT Expo 2022 and Renews Nationwide Interest of Innovative Truck Stop Plaza

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclum Renewables, attended the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo taking place May 9 - May 12, 2022 in Long Beach, Calif. at the Long Beach Convention Center.



Cyclum Renewables has participated in this year's industry events and plans continual support for initiatives promoting Green Energy Fueling. The ACT Expo event is just another opportunity to advance the trucking industry to move toward renewable fuel dispensing. This annual event hosts the most influential and forward-thinking leaders interested in clean technology commercial vehicles, whose mission is to reduce emissions and build a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow. Cyclum also recently attended and exhibited at the national TMC event (Technology Maintanance Council) and the NATSO (National Association of Truck Stop Operators) conferences both taking place in Orlando.



While attending the trucking industry trade events, the response from the newly designed nationwide expansion of Cyclum Truck Plazas were greeted with much enthusiasm and continues to excite industry leaders and suppliers promising Green Energy in the future of fueling.



Cyclum Renewables has over 600 planned truck stops in the next 10 years focused on customer experience with highly demanded amenities included on each site location. Cyclum has located potential sites for its first phase of stations, focusing in key distribution markets. These sites include locations in California, Kansas, Pennyslvania and North Carolina. Teddie Walker, Cyclum's Director of Marketing, states that "Cyclum is currently recruiting industry leaders to expand the aggressive plan moving forward for these nationwide sites". Cyclum Renewables is implementing Green Energy Fueling technologies nationwide with the goal of dispensing 100% renewable, sustainable, and carbon negative fuel while providing the best customer experience for truckers and travelers alike!

Rendering of Cyclum's planned network of renewable fuel truck stops. (PRNewswire)

For more information visit Cyclum Renewables at www.gocyclum.com

