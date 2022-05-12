Zenvia Files its Interim Financial Statements from Q1 2022

SÃO PAULO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America, empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end-customers along their life cycle, today announced that it filed its interim financial statements from first quarter 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The quarterly report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.zenvia.com or at http://www.sec.gov.

About ZENVIA

ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical, and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital first and hyper contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

Contacts

Investor Relations Shay Chor Fernando Schneider ir@zenvia.com Media Relations – RPMA Comunicação Nathália Nascimento - (13) 99189-3477 - nathalia.nascimento@rpmacomunicacao.com.br Amanda Amorim - amanda.amorim@rpmacomunicacao.com.br

