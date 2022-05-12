WPG Americas Inc. Expands Wireless Communication Solutions with SPARK Microsystems Next-Gen Ultra-Low Power Ultra-Wideband Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA) a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, the largest global electronic components distributor, announced today it has signed a new sales distribution agreement with SPARK Microsystems, a fabless semiconductor company leading the way towards ultra-low power, ultra-low latency wireless communications.

With its patented technologies, SPARK Microsystems delivers orders of magnitude improved bandwidth, latency and power consumption compared to legacy wireless protocols.

"SPARK Microsystems strengthens our total IoT solutions for our customers with the addition of their highly competitive ultra-low power and low-latency wireless communications products for connected devices," said Chris Miller, President of WPGA.

"We are very excited to have WPG as a sales partner for SPARK Microsystems in the North America region," said Tom Spade, Chief Revenue Officer of SPARK Microsystems. "WPGA is an excellent addition to our sales channel and represents a great opportunity for SPARK Microsystems to extend adoption of our UWB products in AR/VR, audio and IoT Sensor markets."

The SPARK Microsystems SR1000 series is comprised of two UWB wireless transceiver ICs, the SR1010 and SR1020. Both take full advantage of Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) technology to simultaneously deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, latency, and bandwidth:

Data rates of up to 10 Mbps @ 1.5 nJ/bit energy efficiency

2 mW power consumption while transmitting and receiving 1 Mbps, scaling to 6 uW at 1 kbps

Ultra-short wireless latency (50 µs for 1 kb)

Time-of-flight positioning at 30 cm accuracy

To showcase the transceiver's capabilities and speed the prototyping of an initial design, SPARK Microsystems provides a range of demonstration boards, evaluation kits and reference designs. The evaluation boards provide a means of measuring many of the key operating parameters, such as link margin, latency, and power consumption.

About WPG Americas Inc.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $27.8B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service and design-in focus through its superior engineering programs. For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Spark Microelectronics

SPARK Microsystems is a fabless semiconductor company that is leading the way towards ultra-low power wireless communications for high-performance personal area networks and IoT-connected devices. With its patented technologies, SPARK Microsystems is bringing to market a next-generation ultra-wideband wireless transceiver that allows for orders of magnitude improved power consumption, latency and more accurate ranging and positioning, while providing higher data rates than competing technologies. For more information, please visit sparkmicro.com.

