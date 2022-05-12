TutorMe Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Virtual Learning Solution

TutorMe earns nod from industry leaders

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe , a leading 24/7 online tutoring solution, today announces that it was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Virtual Learning Solution category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, services, and people in the education and business technology industries.

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. TutorMe was picked as a finalist across 47 education technology categories, including new categories in education and leadership.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Virtual Learning Solution category," said Myles Hunter, TutorMe CEO and Co-founder. "We're proud to have built a platform that empowers students of all ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, and learning styles to get the personalized academic support they need. We're passionate about making sure no student ever feels alone in their learning journey."

With thousands of tutors available anytime to help with more than 300 subjects, TutorMe provides on-demand expertise whenever and wherever students need it. Whether it's homework help or a study session, students pair up with their live tutor for personalized one-on-one sessions in the award-winning Lesson Space.

TutorMe's Lesson Space offers powerful learning tools, including two-way live audio/video chat, a text editor, code editor, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards to create an engaging and enriching learning experience for students. Students can also get asynchronous writing support via the industry-leading Writing Lab, where they can submit papers for detailed feedback from academic writing experts within hours. Each tutoring session is archived, so students can conveniently access past sessions to help with coursework and studying.

"TutorMe has been at the forefront of providing 24/7 online tutoring services to students of all ages," said Randy Hendricks, Zovio CEO. "We are honored to have TutorMe be recognized as a SIIA CODIE Award Finalist for Best Virtual Learning Solution."

"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph.

"These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services, and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.

Learn more about the finalists at www.siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/ .

About TutorMe

TutorMe, a subsidiary of Zovio, is an on-demand online education platform that empowers students of all ages, backgrounds, and learning styles to get the personalized live support they need to achieve their academic goals. Trusted by thousands of schools nationwide, over 1.5 million students have free access to expert 1-on-1 guidance 24/7 in more than 300 subjects, as well as a Writing Lab for quick, detailed feedback on papers. Since 2015, TutorMe has been an invaluable resource for K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, employers, and nonprofits, bridging learning gaps, increasing educational equity, and improving student outcomes. To learn more, visit www.tutorme.com .

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary, advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit Zovio.com .

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

