TSI Appoints Candice O'Brien as Chief Customer Officer

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI) announced today the appointment of Candice O'Brien as Chief Customer Officer. Ms. O'Brien joins TSI after its acquisition of EOS USA, where she served as the Chief Operating Officer.

Transworld Systems Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to have Candice join the TSI team to lead our efforts to become more customer centric and build deeper customer relationships," said Joseph Laughlin, Chief Executive Officer of TSI.

"I want our customers to know and feel that they have voice, a true advocate for their success. Every TSI customer has a team of industry professionals working on their behalf, aligned with their goals, and driven by their success, and I look forward to meeting more of our customers as I step into this new role," said Ms. O'Brien.

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the largest technology-enabled provider of Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) solutions in the United States and Canada. The Company's solutions include debt collections, customer relationship management and business process outsourcing. TSI also owns UAS, a technology-enabled primary loan servicer for student loans. TSI differentiates itself with its collection analytics, digital collections technology, global scale, and an industry-leading compliance management system. Its clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, property management companies, and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit tsico.com .

Media Contacts:

Jonathan Thompson, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Jonathan.Thompson@tsico.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI)