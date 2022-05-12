Polyplastics' New Engineering Plastic Fine Powders Compatible with Wide Range of Processing Methods

TOKYO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Group has introduced a new series of engineering plastic fine powders which are compatible with a broad range of manufacturing methods. The company has expanded its lineup with DURAST (TM) Powders which, going beyond traditional injection molding and extrusion, are targeted for low-volume production of complex parts utilizing sinter forming, compression molding, and 3D printing.

DURAST (TM) Powders made of polyacetal (POM), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), and liquid crystalline polymer (LCP) have a unique spherical shape and are controlled for fine, narrow particle size distribution (10-200 micrometers). Engineering plastics in powder form permit the use of manufacturing methods that were previously impossible with pellet shapes, making it possible to impart the strengths of engineering plastics and additional performance attributes. Polyplastics developed these fine powders after extensive research and testing of powder-manufacturing methods.

Polyplastics was successful in powdering POM with a low glass transition temperature. Moreover, modified DURAST (TM) POM, exhibiting slow crystallization, is useful for 3D printing. It also has low warpage in SLS models and superior powder flowability. So it can achieve model density over 95%.

DURAST (TM) PPS can be used to mold porous structures through sinter formation. It is linear PPS with strong toughness and heat resistance, along with strong chemical and radiation resistance. Since it has few ionic impurities, DURAST (TM) PPS also withstands rigorous electrical requirements.

DURAST (TM) LCP offers superior vibrational absorption with high heat resistance and high elasticity in dielectric constant modifiers. It also exhibits low water absorption and electrical properties that are stable at high frequencies. DURAST (TM) LCP is available in both formless and spherical powders.

About Polyplastics

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The company's product portfolio includes POM, PBT, PPS, LCP, COC, PET, and LFT (long fiber-reinforced thermoplastics). The company has the largest global market share of POM, LCP, and COC. With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.

*DURAST (TM) is a trademark owned by Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

