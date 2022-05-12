Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Nova Reports Record Results for First Quarter of 2022

Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago

Outperforms Guidance, Posts Record Revenue and EPS

REHOVOT, Israel, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Nova Logo

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Record quarterly revenue of $134.0 million, exceeding the high end of a guidance of $132 million. Up 59% year over year
  • Record GAAP net income of $34.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, exceeding the high end of a guidance of $0.96. Up 78% year over year on a per-share basis
  • Record non-GAAP net income of $41.5 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, exceeding the high end of a guidance of $1.14. Up 86% year over year on a per-share basis
  • Diversified geographic contributions led by China quarterly record revenue
  • Strong customer mix driven by five major customers contributing over 10% each to products revenue, including the world leading IDM

GAAP Results ($K)


Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q1 2021

Revenues

$133,957

$121,521

$84,133

Net Income

$34,162

$22,226

$17,616

Earnings per Diluted Share

$1.07

$0.73

$0.60

Non-GAAP Results ($K)


Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q1 2021

Net Income

$ 41,487

$32,752

$20,485

Earnings per Diluted Share

$  1.30

$1.08

$0.70

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments

"Nova delivered a robust opening for 2022, outperforming guidance and locking down eight consecutive quarters of revenue growth. Our remarkable performance was driven by our burgeoning position across various industry sectors and technology nodes," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Following the ancosys acquisition, this is the first quarter that we are embedding chemical metrology sales results into our consolidated reporting. During the quarter, we continued to integrate ancosys as a division into Nova, developing a strong pipeline of products and opportunities in both the front-end and back-end semiconductor processes. The demand for Nova's solutions across dimensional, materials and chemical applications, continues to be strong and along with our record quarterly bookings and yearly backlog, we expect to continue our solid growth this year as well."

2022 Second Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the second quarter, the period ending June 30, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • $133 million to $141 million in revenue
  • $0.82 to $0.96 in diluted GAAP EPS
  • $1.09 to $1.23 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2022 First Quarter Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $134.0 million, an increase of 10% compared with the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of 59% compared with the first quarter of 2021.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 57%, compared with 56% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 57% in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $39.0 million, compared with $38.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $28.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $34.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $22.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $17.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $41.5 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $32.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $20.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Conference Call Information

Nova will host a conference call today, May 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-800-239-9838
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-809-407-724
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-323-794-2551

At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from May 12, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to May 19, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 2902650

A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found at Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, inventory step-up and contingent consideration revaluation, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment and taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of

ASSETS

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Current assets



  Cash and cash equivalents

105,193

126,698

  Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

172,264

221,897

  Marketable securities

63,425

61,568

  Trade accounts receivable, net

77,985

68,446

  Inventories

96,193

78,665

  Other current assets

25,116

9,242




Total current assets

540,176

566,516




Non-current assets



  Marketable securities

132,011

137,415

  Interest-bearing bank deposits

3,595

3,672

  Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits

1,602

1,600

  Deferred tax assets

9,448

6,161

  Severance pay funds

1,308

1,327

  Operating lease right-of-use assets

45,809

30,627

  Property and equipment, net

44,367

34,460

  Intangible assets, net

49,308

2,601

  Goodwill

50,540

20,114

  Other long-term assets

744

661




Total non-current assets

338,732

238,638




Total assets

878,908

805,154




   LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities



  Convertible senior notes, net

195,432

183,037

  Trade accounts payable

35,973

36,218

  Deferred revenues

14,583

15,338

  Operating lease current liabilities

5,897

4,452

  Other current liabilities

59,775

48,885




Total current liabilities

311,660

287,930




Non-current liabilities



  Accrued severance pay

3,728

3,686

  Operating lease long-term liabilities

47,293

33,450

  Long-term deferred tax liability

13,743

-

  Other long-term liabilities

6,936

6,334




Total non-current liabilities

71,700

43,470




Shareholders' equity

495,548

473,754




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

878,908

805,154

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended
March 31,


2022

2021

Revenues:



  Products

109,912

66,283

  Services

24,045

17,850

Total revenues

133,957

84,133




Total cost of revenues

57,807

36,203




Gross profit

76,150

47,930




Operating expenses:



  Research and development, net

19,129

14,518

  Sales and marketing

12,246

9,540

  General and administrative

6,056

3,539

  Amortization of intangible assets

1,613

575

Total operating expenses

39,044

28,172




Operating income

37,106

19,758

  Financing income, net

1,218

424

Income before taxes on income

38,324

20,182

  Income tax expenses

4,162

2,566

Net income for the period

34,162

17,616




Earnings per share:



  Basic

1.20

0.62

  Diluted

1.07

0.60




Shares used in calculation of earnings per share (in thousands):



  Basic

28,579

28,214

  Diluted

31,968

29,306

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended
March 31,


2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

34,162

17,616




Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



     Depreciation of property and equipment

2,035

1,579

     Amortization of intangible assets

1,613

575

     Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net

829

-

     Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

320

1,034

     Share-based compensation

3,860

2,222

     Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation

793

362

Changes in assets and liabilities:



     Trade accounts receivables, net

470

3,494

     Inventories

(6,898)

(4,417)

     Other current and long-term assets

(15,996)

(1,162)

     Deferred tax assets, net

(2,609)

(598)

     Operating lease right-of-use assets

912

406

     Trade accounts payables

(1,941)

439

     Deferred revenues

(744)

9,021

     Operating lease liabilities

(806)

(1,266)

     Other current and long-term liabilities

(3,151)

3,718

     Accrued severance pay, net

61

(38)

Net cash provided by operating activities

12,910

32,985




Cash flows from investment activities:



Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash

(78,469)

-

Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits

49,632

(55,805)

Investment in marketable securities

(16,836)

-

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

15,770

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(3,718)

(488)




Net cash used in investing activities

(33,621)

(56,293)

Net cash provided by financing activities

-

-

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

(794)

(238)

Changes in cash and cash equivalents

(21,505)

(23,546)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

126,698

232,304

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

105,193

208,758

NOVA LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended


March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

GAAP gross profit

76,150

68,249

47,930

Stock-based compensation*

883

803

418

Acquisition-related inventory step-up

2,606

-

-

Non-GAAP gross profit

79,639

69,052

48,348

GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

57%

56%

57%

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

59%

57%

57%





GAAP operating income

37,106

29,893

19,758

Stock-based compensation*

3,860

3,496

2,222

Acquisition-related inventory step-up

2,606

-

-

Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation

1,355

999

-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,613

735

575

Non-GAAP operating income

46,540

35,123

22,555

GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

28%

25%

23%

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

35%

29%

27%





GAAP net income

34,162

22,226

17,616

Stock-based compensation*

3,860

3,496

2,222

Acquisition-related inventory step-up

2,606

-

-

Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation

1,355

999

-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,613

735

575

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

320

1,075

1,034

Revaluation of operating lease liabilities

(546)

907

(860)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(1,883)

(402)

(102)

Taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement

-

3,716

-

Non-GAAP net income

41,487

32,752

20,485





GAAP basic earnings per share

1.20

0.78

0.62

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share

1.45

1.15

0.73





GAAP diluted earnings per share

1.07

0.73

0.60

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

1.30

1.08

0.70





Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):




Basic

28,579

28,539

28,214

Diluted

31,968

30,285

29,306





* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included in – Cost of revenues - 883; Research and development, net – 1,525; Sales and marketing – 786; General and administrative – 666

NOVA LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF SECOND QUARTER 2022

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)



Low

High

Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share

0.82

0.96

Estimated non-GAAP items:



   Stock-based compensation

0.13

0.13

   Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.06

0.06

   Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation

0.07

0.07

   Acquisition-related inventory step-up

0.01

0.01

   Amortization of issuance costs

0.01

0.01

   Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.01)

(0.01)

Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share

1.09

1.23

Company Contact:
Dror David, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail - investors@novami.com
Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail - msegal@ms-ir.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nova-reports-record-results-for-first-quarter-of-2022-301545946.html

SOURCE Nova

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.