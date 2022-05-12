New Sweet Onion Steak Teriyaki Sandwich Headlines Summer Blockbuster Season at Subway®

Subway's iconic sandwich gets a steak sequel alongside a big-ticket deal for dads and grads – a can't miss double feature

MILFORD, Conn. , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® knows what guests have been craving — and that is more Sweet Onion flavor. Today, Subway announced one of the brand's most beloved sandwiches is getting the refresh treatment with the debut of the Sweet Onion Steak Teriyaki. Available for a limited time only, this twist on a Subway classic packs a flavor punch of familiar sweet onion and savory teriyaki, with notes of soy, sesame, garlic and black pepper.

"The new Sweet Onion Steak Teriyaki is the long-awaited sequel our fans have been waiting for, giving them a chance to try a fresh take on one of our most craved flavors," said Chef Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway®. "This cult-classic refresh takes the Sweet Onion flavor our guests love to the next level by pairing it with juicy, succulent, steak on this mouthwatering sandwich."

Subway's new Sweet Onion Teriyaki sauce shares top billing with steak piled high on Artisanal Italian bread and topped with crisp green peppers, red onions and American cheese, then finished with plenty of Subway's Sweet Onion Teriyaki sauce. This update to a Subway classic is the latest (but not the last) innovation as the brand continues the journey it began with last summer's Eat Fresh® Refresh ⁠— with more crave-worthy sandwiches still to come.

Gifting Made Easy for Summer Celebrations

On top of unveiling their new favorite sandwich, Subway® is making celebrating loved ones even easier with a limited-time gift card bonus, just in time for dads and grads. For every $25 in gift cards purchased online or in-restaurant, Subway® guests will be rewarded with a bonus card redeemable for a free six-inch Subway sandwich. Bonus cards can be redeemed in-restaurant or online from July 1, 2022 through August 31, 2022.

To learn more about Subway's latest menu enhancements and the Moms, Dads & Grads Gift Card promotion, visit Subway.com or the Subway app.

About Subway

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

