NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $8.8 million or $1.19 per share. This compares to net income of $8.6 million or $1.16 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and compares to net income of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2022, was $17.4 million or $2.35 per share. This compares to net income of $52.6 million or $7.11 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









3/31/22 12/31/21 3/31/21

3/31/22 3/31/21

EARNINGS DATA:



















Net interest income

$ 20,942 22,348 24,631

43,290 50,329



Provision for loan losses



-- -- --

-- --



Non-interest income



18,153 22,339 48,046

40,492 94,735



Non-interest expense



27,677 33,345 39,272

61,022 76,510



Income tax expense (benefit)



2,599 2,720 7,438

5,319 15,909



Net income (loss)

$ 8,819 8,622 25,967

17,441 52,645























FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:



















Total assets

$ 2,206,699 2,186,808 2,483,553

2,206,699 2,483,553



Total loans held for sale 166,625 360,836 681,268

166,625 681,268



Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net 1,531,834 1,381,376 1,438,882

1,531,834 1,438,882



Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,357,520 1,348,531 1,569,122

1,357,520 1,569,122



Stockholders' equity



391,895 394,943 390,909

391,895 390,909























FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 52.90 53.29 52.80

52.90 52.80



Earnings per share



1.19 1.16 3.51

2.35 7.11



Cash dividends paid per share



0.85 0.75 0.75

1.60 1.30

























Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 1.61% 1.52% 4.09%

1.53% 4.18%



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity) 8.97% 8.75% 27.15%

8.88% 28.41%

























Weighted average shares outstanding



7,409,460 7,408,720 7,406,069

7,409,086 7,403,046



