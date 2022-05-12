Genoa Capital Partners and Fallingst Technologies LLC announce strategic partnership providing innovative financing approaches to enable needed product development and sales generation for technology companies by leveraging their intellectual property assets

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fallingst Technologies LLC, a leading advisory, asset management and IP valuation services firm and Genoa Capital Partners, a middle-market investment banking advisory firm, have entered into key client agreements to help provide IP backed debt financing advisory and valuation services to capitalize next-gen technology companies. Each client financing can range in size from $10 million to well over $100 million.

Fallingst Technologies and Genoa Capital Partners (PRNewswire)

The two firms believe that their innovative IP-backed debt structures provide more advantageous financing options to those companies in excellent financial condition and in need of alternate asset lending solutions. "We continue to partner with Fallingst Technologies to provide advisory and valuation services with many of our banking clients. These innovative loans will significantly enable our clients to fund needed product development and sales generation in their respective markets", says Dan Dalfiume, Co-Founder and President, Genoa Capital Partners.

"We are grateful for the partnership with Genoa Capital Partners and expect to continue growing our active pipeline of IP backed debt financing deals with them", said Joseph K. Hopkins, CEO of Fallingst Technologies. Fallingst's independent valuation services are designed to help innovative companies today take advantage of exciting leveraged financing options that articulate marketability strength and value of their intellectual property assets.

About Genoa Capital Partners Advisors

The veteran principals in Genoa Capital Partners have been successfully involved in several IP Finance deals. The firm facilitates leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations, and credit facilities with privately held businesses, with extensive experience in healthcare, manufacturing, technology, energy, and natural resources. genoacap.com

About Fallingst Technologies

Fallingst Technologies LLC is a leading advisory, asset management and IP valuation services firm. The firm, based in Mission Viejo, CA, helps clients use intellectual property assets and related technologies to leverage structured IP-backed non-dilutive financing transactions. Fallingst Technologies has extensive advisory and valuation services experience and knowledge with designing and implementing IP assessment and valuation programs that among other considerations are designed to provide maximum valuation and marketability of IP assets. fallingstcmg.com

To learn more about this venture capital opportunity, please email: media@fallingstcmg.com.

SOURCE Fallingst Technologies LLC