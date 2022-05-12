EY Announces Chris Church of MacroFab as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Award Finalist

Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges

HOUSTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Chris Church, founder and Chief Product Officer of MacroFab , which operates the largest digital platform for electronics manufacturing from prototype to high scale production, with a network of 75+ factories across North America, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

MacroFab operates the largest digital platform for electronics manufacturing from prototype to high scale production, with a network of 75+ factories across North America. Bringing the future of EMS manufacturing and digital supply chain solutions to its customers, MacroFab’s cloud manufacturing platform and marketplace enables production of electronics faster, more efficiently, and closer to end-users than ever before, while leveraging AI-enabled sourcing opportunities, expert internal teams, and an easy-to-use platform. Learn more at www.macrofab.com. (PRNewswire)

Church was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

The biggest impediment to cloud manufacturing adoption is inertia inherent to the supply chain - for decades the default decision has been to offshore production to low cost manufacturers in China. Chris Church has led thought leadership efforts to educate the industry about reducing the impact of unforeseen shocks to their operations which come from supply chain delays, tariffs and pandemic effects, which have compounded in recent years. The message is working. Today, MacroFab is scaling the cloud manufacturing vision with thousands of engineers and hundreds of enterprises have begun to use the company's platform for production, producing tens of thousands of units in factories located all over North America, including US, Canada and Mexico.

"MacroFab's approach solves a significant problem not only for customers, but also for factories. Most factories are only 63% utilized, with machines and employees often standing idle. MacroFab helps these factories operate at higher capacity, creating manufacturing jobs in North America, while lowering the carbon footprint of production closest to end users," said Chris Church, founder and CPO of MacroFab. "I am honored by EY's recognition of the value of MacroFab's work by earning a finalist position as Entrepreneur of the Year."

Regional award winners will be announced on June 23, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About MacroFab

MacroFab operates the largest digital platform for electronics manufacturing from prototype to high scale production, with a network of 75+ factories across North America. Bringing the future of EMS manufacturing and digital supply chain solutions to its customers, MacroFab's cloud manufacturing platform and marketplace enables production of electronics faster, more efficiently, and closer to end-users than ever before, while leveraging AI-enabled sourcing opportunities, expert internal teams, and an easy-to-use platform. Follow MacroFab on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

Media Contact: Ariane Wolff, Senior Vice President, Warner Communications, ariane@warnerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MacroFab