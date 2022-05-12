Expanding on Their "Ready to Go to Work" Attitude, Songer Services Hires Veteran Electrical Estimator and Project Manager James Meeker to Lead Its New Electrical Division

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 1, 2022, James E. Meeker will assume the position of Senior Project Manager at Songer Services in Washington, PA. The 27-year industry veteran will bring a wealth of experience as a journeyman electrician, field superintendent, estimator, and project manager to help Songer Services, leveraging greater full-scope project efficiencies and providing additional in-house capabilities to better meet the needs of clients.

"I've been working alongside Songer for years as an electrical subcontractor and I've always appreciated their straightforward, no-nonsense approach to building and planning," said Meeker. "Now I get to be part of this exceptional team of highly motivated professionals, and I know the ones who will benefit most will be our clients."

The new Electrical Division will help Songer solidify its capabilities in the industrial sector by extending and complementing the services it already offers, including engineering, steel erection, and automation.

"We now have a greater opportunity to provide a comprehensive set of capabilities to all of our customers," said Gregg Preteroti, President and CEO of Songer Services. "With Jim's leadership and work ethic, Songer will be able to offer and extend electrical and industrial contracting from the start of all of our commercial construction projects ­– concept to implementation."

Songer Services, a fifth-generation heavy industrial general contractor, is known worldwide for heavy industrial contracting and steel installation. Providing project engineering, planning, and on-site construction management, Songer delivers across the complex landscape of heavy industrial contracting.

"The new electrical division increases our safety and productivity and makes us more efficient because we're involved from start to finish," said Meeker. "And it provides real cost savings to our clients because they no longer have to spec or bid out subcontracted electrical services. Now it can all be done in-house by one company."

"To date, we've always worked alongside electrical and industrial contractors and have supported their needs as much as we possibly can," said Preteroti. "But we're typically both working on different schedules and practice different project management procedures. Bringing the electrical services under the Songer hat changes the worksite. Each of our divisions can now fully support the other. It makes us a better builder, allows us to operate by our own stringent safety standards, and provides enhanced cost-saving at a project level."

ABOUT SONGER SERVICES: Songer Services is a heavy industrial and steel general contractor with proven expertise in end-to-end construction project management, pre-construction support and applied engineering services. Specializing in heavy industrial maintenance and repair for coke ovens, blast furnaces, boilers and pressure vessels, Songer proudly employs 100% union labor. Learn more at www.songerservices.com

Contact: Gregg S. Preteroti - VP & COO

Songer Services

Office: (724) 743 -5815 x114

Cell: (724) 272 - 5801

gpreteroti@songernet.com

