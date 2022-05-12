Deltek Announces Significant Growth and Momentum Among Small Businesses in the Architecture & Engineering Market with Its Deltek Ajera Solution

HERNDON, Va., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, marked the end of 2021 with significant momentum across its product portfolio, spotlighting the growth of its Deltek Ajera solution – built specifically for small architecture & engineering (A&E) firms and professional services companies to manage the entire project lifecycle.

Deltek experienced rapid growth among new Ajera users, with a 90% increase in sales in the last six months of 2021. That momentum continues into Q1 2022 as Deltek saw a nearly 60% year over year increase of new customers choosing Ajera. Deltek also reported a trend in movement from its on-premises customers converting to the cloud, as well as a trend in customers moving from Deltek competitors.

Deltek Ajera, used by over 3,400 companies, is an integrated project management and accounting system that benefits every role at architecture and engineering firms by ensuring accurate and up-to-date data, communication and accessible reporting. Central to Ajera is configurable dashboards and in-depth insight into project management and performance, offering users instant access to the information needed for better insight and decision-making.

A&E firms have applauded the solution on G2, a peer review platform, calling it a "must-have system" and a "powerful tool." Corey Middleton, AIA, NCARB and Principal Architect at Mint Architecture added, "We chose Ajera because it gives us the ability to see where we've been, where we are, and where we are headed. It allows us to make the decisions that will help us grow our company."

"We are delighted with the incredible results we are achieving – in particular, the trends in new customers choosing Deltek Ajera and in existing customers moving from on-premises to the cloud. Deltek is committed to the Ajera product and to furthering the business success our customers receive from their Deltek solutions," said Warren Linscott, Chief Product Officer at Deltek. "We continually work with customers and gather their feedback – and we have listened to their requests for even deeper functionality in Ajera. I think customers will be very excited about the new features coming soon, such as automatic bank feeds for accounting staff and more accessibility for project managers from their dashboard. We continue to invest in Deltek Ajera and it will only get better with our next release coming in mid-2022."

