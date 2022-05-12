Cannaverse Technologies Launches Cannaland™ World's First Cannabis Metaverse

Cannaland™ provides businesses and Brands with the ability to globally scale and monetize

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannaverse Technologies ("Cannaversetech™"), the pioneering cannabis Metaverse platform that assists companies entering the new Web3 and the Metaverse, announces the launch of the world's first cannabis focused Metaverse, Cannaland™, connecting every facet of the cannabis and hemp communities, revolutionizing the marketplace and opening the landscape for globalization of current and future brands.

Utilizing their experience in the blockchain, crypto, and cannabis industries, Cannaversetech™ has created Cannaland™ a complete cannabis-themed community and meta marketplace where all aspects of socially responsible cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution, retail sale, and consumption of cannabis and hemp products can be enjoyed by residents of the community. Cannaland's Metaverse has an innovative approach to community building, revenue generation, and product marketing, manufacturing, and merchandising for cannabis brands looking to distinguish themselves in an increasingly crowded physical marketplace.

"With the recent exponential growth of the cannabis industry along with the growing popularity of Crypto, Tokens, and EFT's, right now is the perfect time to support the industry by providing them with the tools and marketplace to revolutionize the industry," said Cannaverse CEO Mark Bonner. "At Cannaversetech™ we saw the convergence of cannabis and crypto and are working to modernize the trade by addressing and resolving the existing gaps in the industry."

Cannaland™ is a unique platform which enables worldwide businesses to operate virtually within one domain without boundaries and without the constraints of the localized regulations that exist. This opens the landscape for the globalization of current and future cannabis brands, while providing major consumer products, beverages, and other related products with a way to enter the virtual cannabis market and build their own brands.

About Cannaverse Technologies

Cannaverse Technologies, the creator of Cannaland™, the world's first cannabis Metaverse and pioneer in cannabis product marketing, manufacturing, and merchandising with an innovative blockchain payment system, is empowering cultivators, growers, testing labs, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, medical dispensaries, and consumption lounges with the ability to scale and monetize their brands while directly addressing the existing gaps in the cannabis industry. Cannaversetech™'s meta marketplace on the blockchain revolutionizes the global cannabis industry by connecting every facet of the cannabis and hemp communities in a Metaverse environment. For more information, visit www.cannaversetech.io.

