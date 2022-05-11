Sunway and Ossia Partner to Develop Cota® Wirelessly Powered Products

Sunway will leverage Ossia's flagship wireless power technology, Cota Real Wireless Power™, to create new Cota-enabled products and to facilitate the integration of Cota into OEM and other major brand-name products.

SHENZHEN, China and REDMOND, Wash., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway Communication (SZSE: 300136), a leading supplier of RF-connectivity-related and other performance-critical components and modules, and Ossia, the creator of Cota® Real Wireless Power™, today jointly announced that they will leverage Ossia's patented wireless-power-over-air technology, Cota, to innovate on new wireless power solutions and to help other companies integrate the technology into their existing and upcoming devices.

Sunway is the world's leading provider of RF-connectivity-related products. This partnership will combine Ossia's unique Cota Real Wireless Power with Sunway's unparalleled expertise and experience in antenna and wireless charging to deliver products and services that can improve daily lives.

The Cota-enabled products will be able to receive power over air and at a distance from a Cota transmitter, without the need for line of sight, and will have communication capabilities. A Cota-enabled device does not require charging cords, charging pads, or batteries, which frees designers and developers to create new features and longer-lasting, lighter electronic devices.

"Sunway has industry-leading R&D, manufacturing, testing, and vertical integration capabilities," says Doug Stovall, CEO of Ossia. "With this new partnership, even more global companies will be able to embed Cota into their existing and upcoming electronic devices. This partnership will enable not only new innovations we haven't yet thought of, but it will also help many companies bring industry-leading wireless power products to market sooner. Sunway will also be introducing The Cota Technology to their customer base which will lead to an influx of products coming to market."

"The Cota system is the leader in wireless charging technology today," says Dr.Wilson Wu, Senior Vice President for Sunway. "It is effective and flexible. We are excited to leverage this technology for a variety of different applications that will touch so many people, at work and at home."

Cota enables multiple devices to receive power simultaneously without user intervention, even while people are in the room, and it can support a high level of quantity and frequency of updates if required. Cota can also safely deliver power while the device is in motion.

For more information on integrating Cota Real Wireless Power into your electronic devices, contact either Ossia or Sunway.

About Sunway Communication

Sunway Communication was established in April 2006 and was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in November 2010 (stock code: 300136). The company develops and produces various electronic components and modules related to RF, such as antenna modules, wireless charging modules, EMC/EMI products, precision connectors and cables, passive components, and more. Product applications include consumer electronics (smartphones, tablets, PCs, smart wearable devices, etc.), automotive, IoT/smart home, communication infrastructure, data centers and more.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

