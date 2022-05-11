Sony Introduces Xperia 1 IV Flagship Smartphone for Photographers and Content Creators; Learn More at B&H Photo

Sony upgrades mobile content creation with the Xperia 1 IV. The new flagship creator smartphone utilizes both 5G Sub6 and mmWave for faster communication, and pro-quality photography with an optical 85-125mm zoom.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the release of Sony Xperia 1 IV smartphone. This entry into the smartphone category delivers the connectivity and imaging capabilities required by professional photographers, videographers, and social media content creators. Outside of content creation, a brighter display should be well received by mobile enthusiasts who enjoy video streaming and mobile gaming.

Utilizing its professional photography knowledge and engineering in the camera space, Sony equips the Xperia 1 IV with three rear lenses (wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto), as well as a 3D iToF sensor. Among the new camera features available with the Sony Xperia 1 IV is the ability to shoot slow motion 4K video at 120 fps across all the rear cameras. The telephoto lens now is also capable of 85-125mm optical zoom, and everything utilizes genuine ZEISS optics with ZEISS T-coating.

Sony XPERIA 1 IV 512GB 5G Smartphone

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1702930-REG/sony_xq_ct62_xperia_1_iv_512gb.html

Key Features

GSM/4G LTE + 5G Sub6/mmWave Compatible

Rear Triple 12MP Cameras & 3D iTOF

Telephoto with 85-125mm Optical Zoom

All Rear Lenses Shoot 4K /120p HDR

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

512GB Storage Capacity + 12GB of RAM

6.5" 4K HDR 21:9 120 Hz OLED Screen

Micro-HDMI for DSLR Streaming/Monitor

On top of expanding the entire camera system, Sony incorporates advancements to appeal not just to professionals, but also mobile gamers and prosumer smartphone fans alike. The 6.5" 21:9 CinemaWide 120Hz 4K OLED screen is now 50% brighter, streaming videos and games more enjoyable. It also provides full-stage stereo speakers and a larger 5000mAh battery.

Outside of content creation and entertainment, Sony supplies the Xperia 1 IV with some of the latest in smartphone connectivity and processing technology. The former Xperia 1 III flagship offered 4G LTE and 5G Sub6 network connectivity, which the Xperia 1 IV retains, but now with the addition of blazing fast 5G mmWave support and mobile speeds that allow for stable livestreams, fast uploading, and sharing large 4K videos and RAW stills. The smartphone also comes with the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, a generous 512GB of storage, and significant weather and physical protection with IP65/68-rated water and dust resistance, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the display.

Sony Xperia 1 IV 5G Smartphone | First Look

https://youtu.be/0tMei0u5QOQ

Learn more about the Sony Xperia 1 IV at B&H Explora:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/mobile/sony-upgrades-mobile-pro-imaging-with-the-new-xperia-1-iv-smartphone

