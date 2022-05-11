Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Trecora Resources has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Balmoral

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Trecora Resources has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Balmoral

MILWAUKEE , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Trecora (NYSE: TREC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Balmoral.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/trecora-resources or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Trecora's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Trecora holders will receive only $9.81 per share in cash in a transaction that values Trecora at an enterprise value of $247 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Trecora by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Trecora accepts a superior bid. Trecora insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Trecora's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Trecora.

If you own Trecora common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/trecora-resources.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP