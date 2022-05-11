Quiq Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Conversational AI leader that enables brands to connect with customers on the most popular messaging channels named among best workplaces in the USA

BOZEMAN, Mont. and NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiq, the AI-powered Conversational Platform that enables brands to engage customers on the most popular messaging channels with bots and human agents,, today announced the Company has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue that will hit newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Inc. collected data from thousands of submissions and selected 475 honorees for 2022. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Quiq's track record of delivering unsurpassed results to our clients is a direct result of our team's dedication and talent. Staying aligned with our values and prioritizing employee wellbeing are at the heart of everything we do" said Mike Myer, CEO and founder of Quiq. "Being named one of the best workplaces is an honor that speaks to our team's commitment to building a purpose-driven culture that focuses on collaboration, inclusion and personal and professional growth."

Quiq works with top brands across multiple industries, including: Overstock, Brinks Home Security, Blue Nile, Lane Byant, Daily Harvest, Spirit Airlines, and more. Quiq empowers brands with powerful tools to drive Conversational Commerce, increase customer trust and consistently provide exceptional customer experience across every customer interaction on any messaging channel. The full suite of Quiq supported messaging channels includes SMS/text, Apple Messages for Business, Google Business Messages, web chat, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and more — in 170+ languages. Quiq works with popular CRM's including Salesforce, Zendesk, Oracle and Microsoft Dynamics. Messaging conversations are recorded as tickets that are attached to customers, giving brands a full 360-degree view of customer activity across all interaction channels.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Quiq

Quiq is the AI-powered Conversational Platform enabling businesses to engage with customers across the most popular digital messaging channels. Trusted by leading brands, Quiq's enterprise-grade Conversational Platform supports SMS/text, Apple Messages for Business, Google's Business Messages, webchat, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, call-to-text, and more. Quiq provides the leading solutions for business communications for the world's best commerce and care teams. Quiq for Commerce and Quiq for Customer Care combine Conversational AI and digital contact center to help commerce and service teams increase efficiency, drive revenue, and improve customer satisfaction. Strong ethics and a focus on the shared success of our customers, partners and employees are the foundation of Quiq's business

Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, with an office in New York City, Quiq is a privately held company backed by Baird Capital, Foundry Group, Venrock and Next Frontier Capital. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram , or learn more at https://quiq.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

