New In Stores: McCormick® Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown

After a wildly successful online launch last year, the seasoning will soon be available in stores across the US for the first time in June 2022.

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick® and Tabitha Brown, Actress, Vegan Foodie, and America's Mom, are partnering again to bring sunshine and vibrant flavor to kitchens across the country by introducing McCormick® Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown to retail. After the originally limited-edition all-purpose seasoning sold out online in just thirty-nine minutes last year, it's back and soon-to-be available to fans in grocery stores across the country starting in June 2022.

"Cooking with sunshine is about bringing joy and love to the dishes you make for you and your loved ones," said Tabitha Brown. "I am so excited to bring positive energy to even more homes with the second release of the McCormick® Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown. It's the perfect addition to any summertime dish, whether you are a vegan or non-vegan, because that's your business."

Tabitha recently announced the news of the retail launch in a video posted on Instagram. In addition to this launch, her always-popular social media recipe tutorials will continue to feature McCormick products as part of a long-term partnership with the brand. And, in celebration of the McCormick® Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown release, Tabitha's fans will soon be able to cook side by side with Tabitha in the comfort of their own kitchen through "Bring Tabitha Home," an augmented reality (AR) experience. This feature will allow fans to place a hologram version of Tabitha directly in their home kitchen, and then share through social, text or email. This will be available exclusively through the McCormick Flavor Maker App , starting June 15.

"We were so blown away by the response to the McCormick® Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown last year that we knew we had to get the seasoning in stores," said Alia Kemet, Senior Vice President, Creative & Digital Transformation, McCormick. "We are always looking for new and exciting ways to bring innovative flavors to everyday meals. Now, everyone can have Sunshine in their lives".

Featuring the same flavor consumers know and love – a salt-free, Caribbean-inspired seasoning blend with a bright, warm flavor inspired by Tabitha's joyful social content and recipes – McCormick® Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown includes traditional Caribbean spices and herbs, allspice, thyme, turmeric, cayenne pepper, mango, and pineapple. Visit McCormick.com for retail availability. Recipe ideas and inspiration are at McCormick.com , Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , and TikTok .

