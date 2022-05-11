Lucid Software Announces EMEA Headquarters Expansion Highlighting Company's Global Growth and Success

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced the expansion of its EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam's City Center, further positioning the company for continued global growth.

The new and expanded 24,500-square-foot office designed by Casper Schwarz and built by Newkantoor, will continue to serve as a hub for Lucid's growing sales, marketing and customer success teams supporting its European markets. Lucid's EMEA office has more than tripled its headcount in the last fiscal year and currently has over 125 employees in the Netherlands — reflecting its burgeoning presence throughout Europe and abroad.

Lucid continues to experience international success, with millions of users and nearly a third of its fiscal 2022 revenue coming from outside the United States.

"We are thrilled to expand our office space in response to the thriving market in the Netherlands and broader EMEA region. This expansion is yet another indicator of the momentum and demand we are building for visual collaboration solutions," said Dave Grow, CEO of Lucid. "Amsterdam is a leading tech metropolis in Europe, and we continue to see it as an energetic and innovative hub to recruit an extremely talented and diverse workforce that represents all of EMEA and beyond."

Paired with Lucid's recent hybrid, remote-friendly shift, the expansion will bolster the company's robust and diverse international workforce by enabling it to continue to recruit and hire from a broad set of backgrounds and perspectives. Additionally, the new headquarters will provide the needed additional office space for teams to gather in person while reinforcing Lucid's commitment to maximizing collaboration and innovation in the workplace by giving employees the flexibility to work where they feel most productive—whether that's at the office, at home or a combination of the two.

"Our EMEA office expansion marks a pivotal growth milestone and further cements our commitment to the Netherlands," said Roderick de Greef, Lucid's Vice President of Sales, EMEA. "The Netherlands business community's forward-thinking approach and commitment to cultivation will provide Lucid with the necessary support as we continue to expand and innovate throughout the region. We look forward to further strengthening our bond with the community for years to come."

About Lucid

Lucid Software offers a leading Visual Collaboration Suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark and Lucidscale —teams can turn ideas into reality, clarify complexity and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

