Lifeloc Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., May 11, 2022 -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.161 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(145) thousand, or $(0.06) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.810 million and quarterly net profit of $403 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter 2021 results include a gain of $465 thousand from the SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness. Revenue for the quarter increased by 19% versus the first quarter last year, primarily through demand recovery from the COVID-19 global pandemic as well as new product adoption. Increasing research and development investment contributed to the loss in this quarter.

New platform LX9 and LT7 devices are producing strong sales growth. The L-series devices feature a high-resolution modern display with a highly customizable user interface. Their features and performance have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.

Our most important goal remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capability of building easy-to-use portable testing equipment. We intend to use the SpinDx™ technology platform, sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk", to develop a series of devices and tests that could be used at roadside, emergency rooms and in workplace testing to get a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse. The first test we intend to offer is the SpinDx device with disks for delta-9-THC detection from an oral fluid sample collected from a test subject. Then we intend to offer a device based on our recently updated LX9 breathalyzer to collect a sample for analysis from breath, which coupled with the SpinDx device will be our marijuana breathalyzer system. We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the test speed and robustness of the device. We are continuing to work on developing this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing, as well as other contexts requiring fast response. Additional personnel and new equipment resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the first products of the SpinDx technology platform.

"We are glad to see more sales recovery in 2022, with many customers having deferred new equipment purchases during the pandemic," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "However, we are not just relying on pent up demand for sales growth, but instead our strong pipeline of recent and upcoming product releases will be the big driver. The Easycal® calibration station and the premium L-series devices are finding broad acceptance and the R.A.D.A.R.® 200 devices have been released to sales. The L-series devices have grown from a small base to a significant contributor to revenue and margin. Revenue from these is expected to provide the continued funding to push the SpinDx product platform across the finish line to commercialization. Research and development expenses will remain high in this push to complete the first of many products built on the SpinDx platform, prioritizing substantial value creation over short-term profitability. We are working towards the goal of initial SpinDx sales this year."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Easycal® and R.A.D.A.R.® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets

ASSETS



























March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)



December 31, 2021 CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash $ 2,018,828

$ 2,571,668

Accounts receivable, net

798,748



562,092

Inventories, net

2,514,112



2,668,789

Prepaid expenses and other

167,006



56,897

Total current assets

5,498,694



5,859,446













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:











Land

317,932



317,932

Building

1,928,795



1,928,795

Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software

569,448



569,448

Production equipment, software and space modifications

958,785



958,785

Training courses

432,375



432,375

Office equipment, software and space modifications

216,618



216,618

Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications

226,356



226,356

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications 467,485



456,685

Less accumulated depreciation

(2,628,470)



(2,518,966)

Total property and equipment, net

2,489,324



2,588,028













OTHER ASSETS:











Patents, net

115,920



134,428

Deposits and other

163,480



163,480

Deferred taxes

248,024



204,449

Total other assets

527,424



502,357















Total assets $ 8,515,442

$ 8,949,831













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable $ 295,523

$ 445,985

Term loan payable, current portion

48,887



48,513

Customer deposits

166,100



170,952

Accrued expenses

155,299



298,530

Deferred revenue, current portion

74,460



71,604

Reserve for warranty expense

46,500



46,500

Total current liabilities

786,769



1,082,084













TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and











debt issuance costs

1,255,727



1,267,551













DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion

6,486



6,430

Total liabilities

2,048,982



2,356,065



























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares











authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding

4,668,014



4,650,812

Retained earnings

1,798,446



1,942,954

Total stockholders' equity

6,466,460



6,593,766















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,515,442

$ 8,949,831

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31, REVENUES:

2022



2021

Product sales $ 2,111,757

$ 1,775,447

Royalties

26,640



12,564

Rental income

22,239



21,532

Total

2,160,636



1,809,543













COST OF SALES

1,318,747



985,666













GROSS PROFIT

841,889



823,877













OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development

390,024



307,212

Sales and marketing

276,637



230,478

General and administrative

352,833



350,120

Total

1,019,494



887,810













OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(177,605)



(63,933)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):











Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan

0



465,097

Interest income

432



499

Interest expense

(10,910)



(13,517)

Total

(10,478)



452,079













NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

(188,083)



388,146













BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES 43,575



15,325













NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (144,508)

$ 403,471













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.06)

$ 0.16













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.06)

$ 0.16













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,454,116



2,454,116













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,454,116



2,454,116

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances $ 6,593,766

$ 5,900,642













Common stock (no shares issued during periods):











Beginning balances

4,650,812



4,633,655

Stock based compensation expense related











to stock options

17,202



17,157

Ending balances

4,668,014



4,650,812













Retained earnings:











Beginning balances

1,942,954



1,266,987

Net income (loss)

(144,508)



403,471

Ending balances

1,798,446



1,670,458













Total stockholders' equity, ending balances $ 6,466,460

$ 6,321,270

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended March 31, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2022

2021

Net income (loss) $ (144,508)

$ 403,471

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash











provided from (used in) operating activities-













Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan (round 1)

-



(465,097)

Depreciation and amortization

129,088



66,828

Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change

34,789



-

Deferred taxes, net change

(43,575)



(1,441)

Stock based compensation expense related to











stock options

17,202



17,157

Changes in operating assets and liabilities-











Accounts receivable

(236,656)



(169,622)

Inventories

119,888



(82,022)

Income taxes receivable

-



(13,884)

Prepaid expenses and other

(110,109)



(20,606)

Accounts payable

(150,462)



21,968

Customer deposits

(4,852)



6,170

Accrued expenses

(143,231)



(102,547)

Deferred revenue

2,912



2,249



Net cash provided from (used in)













operating activities

(529,514)



(337,376)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchases of property and equipment

(10,800)



-



Net cash (used in) investing activities

(10,800)



-















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2)

-



471,347

Principal payments made on term loan

(12,526)



(12,006)



Net cash provided from (used in) financing













activities

(12,526)



459,341















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

(552,840)



121,965















CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2,571,668



2,195,070















CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 2,018,828

$ 2,317,035















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:











Cash paid for interest $ 9,834

$ 13,246

