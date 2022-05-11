Keeper Security Partners with SHI International for New Fully Managed IT Service (SHI Complete)

The partnership integrates Keeper's zero-knowledge, zero-trust enterprise password manager (EPM) into SHI Complete, a comprehensive, fully managed IT service for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging, announces a new partnership with SHI International, one of the world's largest IT solutions providers. The partnership will integrate Keeper's Enterprise Password Manager (EPM) into SHI Complete , a comprehensive managed service that empowers small-and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to accelerate their IT transformation journey.

Keeper Security (PRNewsfoto/Keeper Security) (PRNewswire)

The cybersecurity components of SHI Complete incorporate endpoint, cloud, network and identity management protection into a single managed service overseen by a strong governance plan. SHI's comprehensive new offering makes the latest technologies and skills readily available to SMB business and IT leaders without having to invest in a large in-house IT staff or take their eye off business growth.

The integration of Keeper EPM into SHI Complete will enable customers to monitor and control password use across the entire organization, both remote and on-prem, while developing and maintaining security best-practice policies such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), role-based access control (RBAC) and least-privilege access.

"The costs of remediating a data breach or ransomware attack are staggering, enough to put many SMBs out of business, and the overwhelming majority of these attacks involve stolen or compromised passwords," said Mark Cravotta, Chief Revenue Officer at Keeper Security. "Keeper is excited to partner with SHI and enable SMBs to proactively protect themselves from password-related cyberattacks."

"SHI is constantly evaluating new technology partners and solutions who can help us deliver efficient and secure managed services to our customers," said Cory Peters, Vice President of Cloud and Managed Services at SHI. "Keeper Security helps ensure that customers leveraging SHI Complete will continue their IT transformation in a secure and efficiently managed environment."

For more information on the Keeper EPM and the rest of Keeper's security solutions, please visit https://keepersecurity.com .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their credentials, secrets, connections and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce the risks of identity security-related cyberattacks while gaining visibility and control. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security cloud services trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations for password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote infrastructure access and encrypted messaging.

Keeper's products are the highest-rated in the industry across G2, Trustpilot, PCMag and U.S. News & World Report. For the last several years, Keeper has received several InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine for its cybersecurity enterprise software. Keeper is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified and FIPS 140-2 validated and Keeper is the only enterprise password management solution listed on the FedRAMP marketplace. Keeper is backed by Insight Partners, a leading venture capital and private equity firm with $90b AUM.

About SHI International

SHI International Corp. is a transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector, and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, please visit https://www.shi.com/it-lifecycle-services/shi-complete .

Media Contact:

Katherine Benfield

Lumina Communications

keepersecurity@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keeper Security