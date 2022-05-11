Humatics Announces Significant Reduction of Microlocation Transponder Size for Increased Utilization

WALTHAM, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humatics, the market leader in highly-precise location-based radio frequency technology, announces a successful release of a new Microlocation transponder that is 66% smaller than the previous version. This enhancement enables a new level of deployment options for the market.

The Humatics transponder is the electronic "tag" that is attached to a high value asset enabling its location to be digitized, with a unique ID, and streamed many times per second for real-time positioning. This specific positioning data enables localization, navigation and collaboration of robotics, tooling, surgical instruments, and even humans.

"The reduction in size enables the transponder to easily fit on a human, a robotic arm, a tool, and many other assets that can benefit from location digitization. This enables many improvements including real-time disparate robotic interaction, human and robotic collaboration, tool tracking and other high-value use cases," said Shawn Henry, CEO, Humatics.

The Humatics system enables any control system to receive the precise location of items that adorn the transponders. The system is capable of sub-millimeter precision while delivering highly-valuable data regarding the assets movement including pose, pitch, yaw, speed, etc. This data can be used to control assets in real-time, to digitize human movement for robotic interaction for process improvements, identify manufacturing issues or many other valuable use cases.

Ronald Ranaldi, SVP of Sales and Marketing shared, "The end result of leveraging Microlocation is an improvement to productivity, quality, and/or operational efficiency to positively impact profitability. With the new transponders, organizations can improve their business to further contribute to the bottom line."

Humatics was recently on Fox Business Network and will be profiled on the TV show Viewpoint in over 100 markets throughout 2022. To watch the story, please visit https://vimeo.com/692468851. Founded in 2015, Humatics has received investments from industry leaders such as Lockheed Martin Ventures, Johnson Controls, Airbus Ventures, The Fontinalis Group and other noteworthy organizations. To learn more about Humatics, please visit www.Humatics.com or contact Sales@Humatics.com.

