hrQ Taps Terry Enlow to Lead Pacific Northwest Market

PENSACOLA, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran HR consultant Terry Enlow has joined hrQ as Vice President and Managing Director for the firm's Pacific Northwest expansion.

Enlow has more than three decades of experience in leadership roles. A regional manager at Helzberg Diamonds for 15 years, he also held management positions at Zales, Randstad and Wells Fargo before spending nearly nine years with global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry. He comes to hrQ from an HR firm where he served as the area director for Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

As VP and Managing Director at hrQ, Enlow will establish and grow the hrQ brand in the Pacific Northwest by deeply integrating into the market's HR and broader business community and developing a reputation as the human capital and talent thought leader.

"I have followed hrQ for a while and have a great deal of respect for their range of solutions, thought leadership and level of client satisfaction," Enlow said. "I am dedicated to helping organizations execute their business strategy through the activation of their talent. One of my passions is making the future of work, work for everyone."

The Pacific Northwest will be the 10th U.S. market for hrQ, which offers consulting, executive search and interim recruiting services nationwide.

Enlow holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in organizational development from Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn.

More About hrQ

hrQ, a LandrumHR company, works with organizations to simplify their people equation. Focused on strategic human capital consulting, interim resourcing and search, hrQ helps clients deliver their people strategy. With a presence throughout the U.S., hrQ has been recognized eight times since 2007 as a Fastest Growing Privately Held Company by Inc. 5000. Visit www.hrqinc.com for more information.

