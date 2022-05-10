InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Belts (NJD-2383)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to wear a belt with various garments," said an inventor, from Orange, N.J., "so I invented the SMART BELT. My practical design would offer users with a fashionable appearance."

The invention provides an innovative design for a belt. In doing so, it can be worn with shorts, pants and skirts to create a tailor-made fit. It also could enhance comfort and convenience and it could enhance the appearance of an outfit. The invention features a functional and fashionable design that is easy to secure and wear so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

