InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Surgical Instrument Trays (LJD-107)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a faster and easier means of setting up an instrument tray in an operating room," said an inventor, from Miller Place, N.Y., "so I invented the JIMMIE. My design would ensure that instruments are properly held and spaced so they are easier to retrieve when called for."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to support instruments on a tray in an operating room. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a rolled up towel. As a result, it increases accessibility and it saves time when setting up an instrument tray. The invention features a small and simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for surgical facilities. Additionally, a prototype is available.

