Truist Announces Redemption of Senior Notes due June 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it will redeem all $1,350,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 3.050% senior notes due June 20, 2022 (CUSIP 05531FBG7) on the redemption date of May 20, 2022.

The redemption price for the senior notes will be equal to 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Interest on the senior notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the senior notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Truist

