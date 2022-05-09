Ted Fjällman new board member at XNK Therapeutics

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that Ted Fjällman, Partner at Flerie Invest, has joined the company's board of directors.

Ted Fjällman is Partner at Flerie Invest, a European biotech and pharma investor managing a portfolio of more than 25 companies in the US, UK, Sweden, the Netherlands and other countries. Ted has been CEO and board member of several biotech companies engaged in a wide range of areas including immunology, oncology and biologics development and manufacturing. He holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and Immunology from the University of Guelph, Canada, and splits his time between the UK, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Flerie Invest led the SEK 132 million financing of XNK earlier this year by placing SEK 100 million and thus gaining approximately 22 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the company, becoming XNK's largest shareholder.

"We are very happy to welcome Ted Fjällman as new board member. With his solid life science background, he will add valuable expertise and experience to the board", said XNK's chairman of the board Gunnar Mattsson.

"XNK is at the forefront of NK-cell therapy development because it has built a team of experts to manufacture cell therapies and to run clinical trials in this challenging but very promising area. I'm very excited to join the board!", said Ted Fjällman.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3562116/1575992.pdf Ted Fjällman new board member at XNK Therapeutics https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/i/ted-fjallman,c3046890 Ted Fjällman

View original content:

SOURCE XNK Therapeutics AB