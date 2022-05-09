Five Bluum Standouts Honored on CRN 2022 Women of the Channel List

PHOENIX, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, known as North America's leading education technology solutions provider, today announced that five of its senior executives have received one of the IT channel's most distinguished awards. Bluum Logistics Manager Christine Bristow, Vice President of Sales Administration Melissa Curtis, Vice President of Marketing & Communications Diane Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Sales Terra Norine and Account Executive Heather Rose are among the talented women that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named to its prestigious "2022 Women of the Channel" list.

This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions impact the industry every day. These extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership by bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning, and comprehensive channel initiatives to life.

"It's an incredible accomplishment for these five talented executives to earn a place on such a prestigious list," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "Over the past year, we experienced a significant merger that included the integration of all of our business systems and a comprehensive rebrand. We would not have accomplished these enormous lifts without the intelligence, dedication, commitment, and innovation demonstrated by these incredible leaders, who are an example to future women executives everywhere."

CRN celebrates these women, who couldn't be more deserving of recognition for their constant dedication to channel excellence. In addition to the integration and rebrand efforts, these five women trailblazers have been essential in Bluum earning recognition on Inc. 5000 "Regionals Southwest" list, CRN's "Tech Elite 250" list, one of the "Top 10 Integrators" by Systems Contractor News, and a member of the Inc. 5000 list of "America's Fastest-Growing Companies."

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list," Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company said. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC. To learn more about how Bluum partners with education, visit bluum.com.

