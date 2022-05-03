TeraSky Wins HashiCorp RSI Partner of the Year

Recognized by HashiCorp for outstanding services and innovation

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky, an advanced technology solutions provider, announced that they had been named 2022 HashiCorp EMEA RSI Partner of the Year as part of the HashiCorp Partner Network Awards for Systems Integrators (SIs) and Resellers. TeraSky was one of five partners globally to be recognized for exceptional commitment to helping shared clients accelerate their cloud adoption strategies thanks to the innovative implementation of HashiCorp's portfolio of tools.

TeraSky has been a dedicated HashiCorp partner for many years, and their team of experts maintains mastery across HashiCorp's product suite – including Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad. CTO Lev Andelman is also one of the few official HashiCorp Ambassadors globally for the second consecutive year.

"We are honored that HashiCorp has once again recognized TeraSky for excellence in crafting masterful solutions for companies on their digital transformation journeys," stated Ofir Abekasis, TeraSky's CEO. "We take enormous pride in leveraging our deep expertise in HashiCorp solutions to deliver ideal, customized solutions to our clients. We look forward to the exciting work we will continue to achieve as a HashiCorp Partner."

The 2022 HashiCorp Partner of the Year awards recognized organizations broken out across geographic regions that demonstrated excellence in sales and services for HashiCorp solutions.

About TeraSky

TeraSky creates masterful solutions for customers during their digital transformation journey. We assist our customers to migrate to the cloud, manage scaling data center infrastructure, build software creation platforms, properly protect customers' valuable data and secure large-scale operations. Whether you are a traditional business in need of digital transformation, or a born-to-the-cloud startup facing the challenges of expansion and scale, you can trust the journey with TeraSky. Learn more at www.terasky.com.

