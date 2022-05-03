StoneLoads Launches Natural Stone Online Marketplace

The platform connects natural stone quarries and fabricators with landscape supply yards nationwide, empowering them to complete orders seamlessly online.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneLoads announced today the national launch of its online natural stone marketplace, which can be found at StoneLoads.com . By using the platform, natural stone quarries and fabricators across the United States can list full truckloads of product to be purchased by landscape supply yards nationwide.

StoneLoads Logo (PRNewswire)

"One of the biggest challenges facing the natural stone industry for years is a lack of transparency with regards to product availability," said StoneLoads CEO, Patrick Wells. "StoneLoads provides that remedy. Now quarries and fabricators can list their products online for a national audience of landscape supply yards that are hunting for those exact materials."

In development for more than a year, StoneLoads recently finished a successful beta testing phase and is now ready to add to its user roster of buyers and sellers from coast to coast.

The benefits of using the StoneLoads marketplace include:

For quarries and fabricators —

Buyers ready to purchase full truckloads of stone

24/7 shopping experience

Payment within 24 hours of pickup

A simplified selling process

For landscape supply yards —

Full loads of stone available for pickup immediately

Actual images of materials in a load

Realtime updates of product costs

A simplified buying process

"Our goal at StoneLoads is to promote additional business successes across the entire natural stone industry by creating a space where professionals on both sides of the transaction process can gain product clarity," said Wells. "As a quarry and fabrication CEO myself, I decided to build StoneLoads because I knew firsthand that our industry needed this. I'm confident it will yield wins for natural stone businesses of all sizes everywhere in the continental United States."

To learn more about StoneLoads and sign up for a free account, visit StoneLoads.com today.

StoneLoads Platform (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StoneLoads