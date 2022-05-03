Mercer Advisors Acquires HYA Advisors, Inc. With Approximately $1.2 Billion AUM/A, HYA Expands Mercer Advisors' Central U.S. Presence

DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced a merger with HYA Advisors, Inc., and related entity Heim, Young & Associates, Inc. (together "HYA Advisors"). HYA Advisors, a respected wealth management firm headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, serves approximately 1,000 clients with assets under management and advisement (AUM/A) of approximately $1.2 billion. HYA was founded in 1991 by Dennis Heim CFP®, CRPS®, Partner/Principal and Dean Young, M.S., CFP®, CRPS®, Partner/Principal. The firm is currently led by Brent Singleton CFP®, AIF®, Partner/Principal, Mike Sharp CFP®, CLTC®, Partner/Principal, Jeff Bilberry CFP® Partner/Principal and Holly M. Gray CFP®, Partner. HYA Advisors' talented team will also be joining Mercer Advisors.

(PRNewsfoto/Mercer Global Advisors Inc.) (PRNewswire)

HYA's dedicated team of professionals works with clients to provide the highest level of service by helping them determine what is important to their family and helping them achieve it. Their team of CFP® Professionals meets the highest ethical standards and provides clients with independent solutions tailored to fit their individual needs to help them on their journey to economic freedom.

Commenting on the new merger, HYA Leader and Partner, Brent Singleton ("Brent") stated: "My partners and I were at a place where the business had grown substantially, and we knew we could benefit from having the expertise of a larger firm to help take us to the next level. We also knew that we wanted to expand the financial planning services available to our clients. We were introduced to David Barton, Vice Chairman and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Mercer Advisors, to discuss our options, and see if partnering with a larger firm like Mercer Advisors made sense. After several conversations, we became very excited because we felt like Mercer Advisors completely aligned with our values of taking care of our clients first, as well as providing an opportunity for our employees to grow." David Barton stated: "We were impressed with the team at HYA from day one and knew we could help them continue to grow their business but do so with the infrastructure and scale of a national platform RIA like Mercer Advisors that freed them up to do what they do best, serving existing clients and winning new ones. Further, Brent and his partners wanted to remain as equity owners in the business they were helping to grow, and we created a deal structure that allowed them to do just that. This partnership structure allowed everyone to get what they wanted, but most importantly created added value to HYA clients through the addition of Mercer Advisor services like in-house estate planning, tax return preparation, corporate trustee services, etc. A true 'win-win' for all concerned."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "The Partners at HYA have built a great business, a strong team and they are a highly respected group of wealth management professionals. We are thrilled to be opening a new location in Springfield, Missouri and look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $38 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 670 employees, and operates nationally through 60+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of March 30, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Corporate trustee services are offered through National Advisors Trust Company. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from our investment management and planning services.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist℠ and CRPS® are trademarks or registered service marks of the College for Financial Planning in the United States.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.