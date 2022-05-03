Invitation to presentation of Isofol's report for the first quarter of 2022

Invitation to presentation of Isofol's report for the first quarter of 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL) ("Isofol"), will publish the company's results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022. On the same day, Isofol invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with a subsequent question and answer session.

In conjunction with the publication of the interim report for the first quarter of 2022, Isofol invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast on May 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CEST. The presentation will be held by Isofol's CEO Ulf Jungnelius and CFO Gustaf Albèrt, who will present and comment the report, followed by a Q&A-session. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time

May 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CEST

Webcast link

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/isofol-medical-q1-2022

Phone number

To participate via telephone, please dial one of the numbers below.

SE: +46 8 50 55 83 53

UK: +44 333 300 92 68

US: +1 631 913 1422 PIN: 80079640#

The presentation will also be available on Isofol's website after the broadcast:

https://isofolmedical.com/company-presentations/

For further information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Ulf Jungnelius, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jungnelius@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0) 709 16 89 55

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO

E-mail: gustaf.albert@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0)709 16 83 02

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on May 3, 2022.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck & Cie, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Isofol Medical AB (publ)